ZAMFARA

Bandits displace 12,000, kills scores –  Zamfara Speaker

— 29th July 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji, has lamented the insistent killings of innocent people in some parts of the states which had led to the  displacement of about 12,000 people and death of scores of people in one week.

Rikiki, who is the chairman of the state government’s Relief and Damage Assessment Committee, made the disclosure at the Emir of Zurmi’s Palace while on assessment visit to the areas affected by the bandits attacks in the local government area.

 

  2. Tony 29th July 2018 at 7:43 am
    I pray they kill and displace more of you foolish people. Have you people not started campaigning for the re election of buhari? Animals.

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 29th July 2018 at 8:14 am
    Sokoto has fallen. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has fallen. Nothing on earth will keep fulani in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God’s Sword on Sokoto has begun. God’s Sword on fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has begun. God’s Sword on the fraudulent political name Nigeria has begun. God’s Sword on the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

