Bandits displace 12,000, kills scores – Zamfara Speaker— 29th July 2018
Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau
The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji, has lamented the insistent killings of innocent people in some parts of the states which had led to the displacement of about 12,000 people and death of scores of people in one week.
READ ALSO: Clash of two cultural festivals stirred violence in Ekiti
Rikiki, who is the chairman of the state government’s Relief and Damage Assessment Committee, made the disclosure at the Emir of Zurmi’s Palace while on assessment visit to the areas affected by the bandits attacks in the local government area.
