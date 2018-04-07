The Sun News
7th April 2018 - Bandits’ attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities
7th April 2018 - The renewed Tuberculosis scourge
7th April 2018 - How to manage mouth odour
7th April 2018 - Effective ways to manage dementia
7th April 2018 - Woman between Bill Gates and Dangote
7th April 2018 - Compromises women shouldn’t make in relationships
7th April 2018 - ‘Clarus’ Bombshell: There’s nothing like forgiveness of sin
7th April 2018 - How men give off signs they are unfaithful
7th April 2018 - Wale Tinubu changes Lagos skyline with $150million The Wing
7th April 2018 - Tony Ezenna: Another feather yet
Bandits' attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities
Police

Bandits’ attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities

— 7th April 2018

Benue State Police Command says it has recovered 10 corpses of villagers killed by suspected armed bandits in Tse-Audu and Enger villages in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Friday in Makurdi, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu said the corpses were victims of the Thursday attacks on the villages. He said they had been found by the mobile police contingent deployed to Naka, the capital of the local government council.

He attributed the deaths to attack by armed bandits, claiming that the police had in their routine surveillance, also encountered the bandits. “Eight dead bodies were found in the bush around Tse-Audu and Enger villages in Gwer West local government. This is in addition to the two bodies that were removed from the same area on the same day,’’ he said.

The Police spokesman, however, assured residents of the communities about the safety of their lives, pointing out that a detachment of police team on counter-insurgency had been deployed to the area.

He also advised members of the public to promptly report any suspicious movements to security agencies for immediate action. Gwer West Local Government Area had in 2012 and 2014 witnessed several conflicts involving farmers and herders.

