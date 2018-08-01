Banditry, killings: Buratai vows to stabilise Zamfara, Birnin-Gwari

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has promised that the military would stabilise the troubled areas of Zamfara State and Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State anytime soon.

Gen. Buratai gave the assurance during his routine operational visit to troops in Kafanchan and Kachia in Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

The Army boss, who said his visit was to inspect ongoing projects and assessment of combat readiness of the troops in the field, however added that, plans had already been put in place to restore normalcy in those troubled areas.

Said he, “This is routine operational visit to see the troops, to look at what we have in Kaduna, the school of artillery and to see some of the infrastructure that have been put in place, to see what the troops are also doing in respect of operations.

“This place is one of the Nigerian Army’s Forward Based Operations, which we later developed into a full battalion.

“We just acquired some of the equipment needed by the battalion, which we will soon start using in the area”, Buratai told newsmen after the tour.

Speaking on the 200 motorcycles which he said would be deployed to the area, the Army chief continued, “This is internal security issue going on, and this is something that we must prepare for. The troops have to be on alert to maintain security.

When asked the why it was difficult to stabilize the troubled areas of Birnin Gwari and Zamfara State, having restored peace in Southern Kaduna, the Army Chief said, “nothing is making it difficult. Be rest assured that those places will be stabilised very soon.

“We reinforcing our troops there, we are reinforcing our equipment as well. We are adjusting the deployment in that area. We are getting the relevant platforms to ensure all the security agencies are able to deal with those security threats,” he said.