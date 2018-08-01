Banditry, killings: Buratai vows to stabilise Zamfara, Birnin-Gwari— 1st August 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna
Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has promised that the military would stabilise the troubled areas of Zamfara State and Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State anytime soon.
Gen. Buratai gave the assurance during his routine operational visit to troops in Kafanchan and Kachia in Kaduna State, on Tuesday.
The Army boss, who said his visit was to inspect ongoing projects and assessment of combat readiness of the troops in the field, however added that, plans had already been put in place to restore normalcy in those troubled areas.
Said he, “This is routine operational visit to see the troops, to look at what we have in Kaduna, the school of artillery and to see some of the infrastructure that have been put in place, to see what the troops are also doing in respect of operations.
“This place is one of the Nigerian Army’s Forward Based Operations, which we later developed into a full battalion.
“We just acquired some of the equipment needed by the battalion, which we will soon start using in the area”, Buratai told newsmen after the tour.
READ ALSO: BBOG kicks against secret burial of soldiers killed by Boko Haram
Speaking on the 200 motorcycles which he said would be deployed to the area, the Army chief continued, “This is internal security issue going on, and this is something that we must prepare for. The troops have to be on alert to maintain security.
When asked the why it was difficult to stabilize the troubled areas of Birnin Gwari and Zamfara State, having restored peace in Southern Kaduna, the Army Chief said, “nothing is making it difficult. Be rest assured that those places will be stabilised very soon.
“We reinforcing our troops there, we are reinforcing our equipment as well. We are adjusting the deployment in that area. We are getting the relevant platforms to ensure all the security agencies are able to deal with those security threats,” he said.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Buhari, IGP Idris meet in Aso Rock25th July 2018
-
Army restates commitment to professionalism23rd July 2018
-
Where politics disunites, football unites18th July 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West— 1st August 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo There are indications that the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the deputy governorship position to Osun West. Daily Sun gathered that the party had asked its members and supporters not to panic over who will be the deputy governor of the next APC government, because the…
-
Senator wants FG wade into harassment of opposition in Kogi— 1st August 2018
Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Sen. Ahmed Ogembe (PDP-Kogi Central), on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to wade in and address the incessant harassment and intimidation of members of the opposition party in Kogi State. Ogembe made the call while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital. He described the situation as ‘dangerous’, saying that…
-
Banditry, killings: Buratai vows to stabilise Zamfara, Birnin-Gwari— 1st August 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has promised that the military would stabilise the troubled areas of Zamfara State and Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State anytime soon. Gen. Buratai gave the assurance during his routine operational visit to troops in Kafanchan and Kachia in Kaduna State, on Tuesday….
-
BBOG kicks against secret burial of soldiers killed by Boko Haram— 1st August 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group haS kicked against the continuous secret burial of soldiers killed by terrorists by authorities of the Nigerian Army. The group, in a statement signed by its leaders, a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu and Florence Ozor, also demanded that names of soldiers who paid…
-
2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today— 1st August 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Barring last minute change, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State will, on Wednesday, officially declare his defection from All Progressives Congress (APC), a party source has confirmed. Speculations have mounted that the governor, who is a key member of nPDP, will declare his membership for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…
-
Entertainment
Wizkid becomes Ciroc ambassador— 31st July 2018
NAN Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has signed a deal with Ciroc, a brand of eau de vie vodka. Wizkid made the announcement on his official twitter account while advising people to drink responsibly. @wizkidayo “New Deal Alert! Officially with Ciroc, let’s get it. “Big bag alert! Drink responsibly”. The ‘Soco’ crooner kept his fans anticipating…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
How beggars, trespassers beat security at National Assembly— 1st August 2018
“They are just tax collectors. From the car park to those placed in every corner of the National Assembly complex, they are beggars…” Fred Itua Abuja is an alluring city. Like a woman with succulent endowments, Abuja leaves you with feelings that may last a lifetime. For some Nigerians, a visit to Abuja is a…
Oriental News
Flood wreak havoc in Anambra communities— 1st August 2018
Flash flood causing gullies has so far affected over 200 families around St Peter University of the Catholic Diocese of Awka. Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Barely two weeks after the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, warned that 14 local government areas in Anambra State were at high risk of flooding this year, the prediction is already happening….
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Combating cancer— 1st August 2018
“Our vision is to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria by offering adequate information and service to combat the disease” – Ebunola Anozie Job Osazuwa The mere mention of cancer sends an unpleasant chill to many. The deadly and devastating disease has dispatched thousands of Nigerians to their early graves. It is…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Nigeria Air: Let there be clarity— 1st August 2018
With the government’s poor record on management of public enterprises… the first thing to do is to have Nigerians on the same page on this project. Let there be clarity on Nigeria Air. Wale Sokunbi The Federal Government, in an apparent effort to fulfill one of its earlier promises, recently unveiled the name and logos…
Columnists
-
Destiny and prayer (11)— 1st August 2018
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.” Nathan Uzorma Protus “God bless you richly sir. I am not surprised that God is doing it for me as he has done it for others…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)— 1st August 2018
The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21. Sina Adedipe The first sin of lying that Almighty God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, told them that it…
-
Oshiomhole and Ngige: Not about contestation or supremacy battle— 1st August 2018
Simon Ebegbulem I read the back page piece by Levi Obiojiofor, titled “Oshiomhole meets his match,” published in Daily Sun of Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and I must say that I felt very disappointed at his commonplace drift. I had expected perspectives that were much more elevated on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress…
-
Jackboot democracy vs gunboat loyalty— 1st August 2018
Nigerians witnessed some desperation in the past in the illegal removal of some governors (using jackboot and gunboat tactics). Mike Ozekhome Nigerian democracy has finally slided into one of jackboot democracy and gunboat loyalty. You either toe the line of the ruling party or get run out of town by government security apparatchik, especially the…
-
Cash-and-carry democracy— 1st August 2018
“Cash and carry (Cash-and-carry) democracy, bane of Nigeria’s development” Without the hyphenation, it means another thing entirely! Ebere Wabara WRONG: I am not hearing you; Right: I cannot hear you The Guardian of July 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to…
-
A mortal war of wills— 31st July 2018
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
-
Oshiomhole meets his match— 31st July 2018
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Fulani fraudulent political government with its emirates has fallen and gone forever. Sokoto has fallen and gone forever. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. March on the enemy to full conquest in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives depends on Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. Slaughter the last fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God’s Sword on the enemy has begun. God’s Sword on fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has begun. God’s Sword on Sokoto has begun. God’s Sword on the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has begun. God’s Sword on the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!