BURATAI

Banditry, killings: Buratai vows to stabilise Zamfara, Birnin-Gwari

— 1st August 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has promised that the military would stabilise the troubled areas of Zamfara State and Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State anytime soon.

Gen. Buratai gave the assurance during his routine operational visit to troops in Kafanchan and Kachia in Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

The Army boss, who said his visit was to inspect ongoing projects and assessment of combat readiness of the troops in the field, however added that, plans had already been put in place to restore normalcy in those troubled areas.

Said he, “This is routine operational visit to see the troops, to look at what we have in Kaduna, the school of artillery and to see some of the infrastructure that have been put in place, to see what the troops are also doing in respect of operations.

“This place is one of the Nigerian  Army’s Forward Based Operations, which we later developed into a full battalion.

“We just acquired some of the equipment needed by the battalion, which we will soon start using in the area”, Buratai told newsmen after the tour.

READ ALSO: BBOG kicks against secret burial of soldiers killed by Boko Haram

Speaking on the 200 motorcycles which he said would be deployed to the area, the Army chief continued, “This is internal security issue going on, and this is something that we must prepare for. The troops have to be on alert to maintain security.

When asked the why it was difficult to stabilize the troubled areas of Birnin Gwari and Zamfara State, having restored peace in Southern Kaduna, the Army Chief said, “nothing is making it difficult. Be rest assured that those places will be stabilised very soon.

“We reinforcing our troops there, we are reinforcing our equipment as well. We are adjusting the deployment in that area. We are getting the relevant platforms to ensure all the security agencies are able to deal with those security threats,” he said.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 1st August 2018 at 9:48 am
    Fulani fraudulent political government with its emirates has fallen and gone forever. Sokoto has fallen and gone forever. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. March on the enemy to full conquest in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives depends on Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. Slaughter the last fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God’s Sword on the enemy has begun. God’s Sword on fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has begun. God’s Sword on Sokoto has begun. God’s Sword on the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has begun. God’s Sword on the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

