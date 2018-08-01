On how to stop avoidable deaths on the Lagos inland waterways, Sambo said beach masters would be deployed to various jetties in the state. Isaac Anumihe Following the death of five persons last week in a boat accident and a series of boat mishaps on Lagos waterways, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) yesterday banned the activities of speed boats on Lagos waterways. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with boat users under the aegis of United Waterways Passengers Association (UWPA) and Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transportation of Nigeria (NATBOWAT), the General Manager, Lagos Area Office of NIWA, Muazu Sambo, confirmed the incident, explaining that the boat capsized about 5.57 pm mid-sea en route Ikorodu from Lagos Island.

It was also gathered that an unclaimed corpse is still lying at the morgue because the identity of the corpse remained unknown. Sambo who regretted the incessant deaths recorded on the Lagos waterways, also lamented the lack of standard fibre boats on the waterways.

He said that the authority had given operators enough time to standardise their operations, which they failed to do. “As far as I am the area manager of Lagos Office, ‘flying coffins’ won’t operate again. In 2016, we gave them enough time to standardise their operations by giving them opportunities to seek loans but they have refused. On how to stop avoidable deaths on the Lagos inland waterways, Sambo said beach masters would be deployed to various jetties in the state.