Gilbert Ekezie

The Joint Tax Board (JTB), a body committed to improving tax administration, has said that the ban on sales of emblems/stickers to motorists across the federation is still in force.

The Managing Director of Essums International Services, Prince Chuks Essume, explained that the move was made because some local government officials or their designated agents are also involved in the sale of motor emblems and stickers with the aim of generating revenue.

He said the move was part of continuous efforts to curb illegal imposition of levies and fees by unauthorised persons and sanitise the Nigeria tax system, pointing out that the consolidated emblem remains clearance of payment of vehicle registration and other fees.

Essume said the Federal Government woke up to the reality of the dangers of multiple taxations with the recent policy banning tax contractors in all states of the federation and FCT.

“The implication of the ban, according to then Minister for the Economy and Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is that it is a crime for any state or local council to engage tax contractors to collect taxes, levies and other sundry charges on its behalf.”

Essume informed that the Federal Government has already made it the responsibility of States’ Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) and in furtherance of that, the Federal Government rolled out approved taxes through the JTB, which will ensure compliance with government guidelines on all collectible taxes, while all cases of infractions would be reported to the National Economic Council (NEC).

According to Essume, any vehicle bearing JTB logo should be allowed to move freely on Nigerian roads because they have complied with the necessary taxes and levies’ demands. “We pay agency money monthly to the Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS) to protect the driver on the highways.

We also pay money to the state and local government, yet those who claim to be states and local governments’ agencies continued to harass, exploit and in many cases, brutalise drivers with vehicles bearing JTB emblems.”

Essume stated that the Inspector General of Police was instructed to dismantle all roadblocks across the states meant for illegal tax collection and sundry levies, while the commissioners of police were directed to ensure compliance in all the states and Abuja, but regretted that despite the instruction, touts, local and state government agencies still exploit drivers.

Essume further noted that in order to monitor the emblems, JTB was instructed to monitor compliance or otherwise by all authorities and report cases of infraction to the National Economic Council for action.