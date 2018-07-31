– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Balogun ready to compete for Brighton spot
31st July 2018 - FC Cincinnati unveils Fanendo Adi
31st July 2018 - Tyson Fury hints at Wilder showdown
31st July 2018 - Thierry Henry linked with Egypt job 
31st July 2018 - Kante to pen £290,000 weekly deal
31st July 2018 - I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I’m a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi
31st July 2018 - Why I decamp from APC to PDP – Bukola Saraki
31st July 2018 - Inter agrees Vidal fee
31st July 2018 - Breaking News: Senate President, Bukola Saraki dumps APC
31st July 2018 - Zamfara: 371 killed since January, dozens of villages sacked – Amnesty International
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Balogun ready to compete for Brighton spot
Brigton

Balogun ready to compete for Brighton spot

— 31st July 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Leon Balogun is ready to compete for a centre-back spot ahead of the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Earlier in the summer, the Nigeria international arrived the English Premier League outfit on a free from Mainz 05.

And since returning for pre-season from World Cup duties, he has been put through his pace with the rest of Chris Hughton’s squad, rotating the central defensive spots with reliable pair Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy.

READ ALSO Tyson Fury hints at Wilder showdown

Aware of the duo’s qualities, the 30-year-old believes the competition for places will help them improve, and is willing to make himself ‘ready at all times’.

“It’s always good to have that competition, it will improve all of us as defenders and then we have to take it from there,” Balogun told club website.

“The manager will make a decision and we’ll all accept that, but you have to be ready at all times.

“I’ve seen the qualities of Lewis and Shane in the past week or so since I’ve been here – I played with Lewis for the first time [against Charlton Athletic] and he’s very composed on the ball.

“Both are very strong physically and you can tell that they’ve played here for a long time already, but I have qualities myself and I’ll put in my best and see what happens from there.”

Having had a taste of a World Cup tournament, being a regular fixture for an unlucky Super Eagles side that crashed out at the group stages of Russia 2018, Balogun faced several attackers in the quadrennial tournament but opines that their counterparts in the English top-flight are a bit more quality.

“The strikers in the Premier League will have a bit more quality than the World Cup in my opinion, and I think the qualities of the offensive players in the division mean it will be an exciting challenge for me.

“I’ve come into a side where the two central defenders did very well last year – I just have to do my best, work hard and then you hope it’s enough.

“I can’t come in and say I’ve played in the World Cup and I should start – it has to be about me earning a place in the team.”

On August 11, Brighton kick-start the 2018-19 EPL season with a tie against Watford at Vicarage Road, and the West Berlin-born defender weighs in on how well he has settled in – ahead of his first ever task away from Germany, at club level.

READ ALSO Thierry Henry linked with Egypt job

“I still have to settle in and accustom myself to a new system compared to my former club, but at this level, you need to have a certain level of understanding.

“I joined the group three weeks later but its just part of my job – it’s a lot more physical here and sometimes it can be quicker too.

“There is more individual quality throughout teams, but I knew that before I came here – the offensive players are strong and skillful but I’m excited to face them when I can.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bolaji abdullahi

I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I’m a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi

— 31st July 2018

Punch Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations that he has resigned his membership of the party. He told newsmen at the APC secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday that report of his resignation trending in the media was not true. He added that “there is no iota…

  • Saraki dumps apc

    Why I decamp from APC to PDP – Bukola Saraki

    — 31st July 2018

    PRESS STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE, HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI, CON, ON JULY 31, 2018. I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is not a decision that I have made lightly. If anything at all,…

  • http://sunnewsonline.com/breaking-news-saraki-dumps-apc/

    Breaking News: Senate President, Bukola Saraki dumps APC

    — 31st July 2018

    Senate President, Bukola Saraki has finally dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC. Saraki announced this via his verified Twitter page on Tuesday. He wrote “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress Details later….      

  • Amnesty international

    Zamfara: 371 killed since January, dozens of villages sacked – Amnesty International

    — 31st July 2018

    says Armed bandits hold sway in rural areas Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Amnesty International has said 371 people have been killed in Zamfara State since January this year, while dozens of villages sack due to herders, farmers clashes and bandits attacks. It said out of the 371 people killed, at least 238 of these killings took…

  • Tukur

    Buratai explains role of new army training school in P/Harcourt

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the newly-created Army Training School in Port Harcourt was established to improve proficiency of troops in the Niger Delta. Buratai, who inaugurated the training school and other facilities in the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the school would be used…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share