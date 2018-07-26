– The Sun News
Balogun: Playing against Messi was great test

— 26th July 2018

Leon Balogun was delighted to make his debut for Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in their 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles star, who was in action for 64 minutes for the Seagulls, did not resume pre-season training with the rest of his teammates due to his participation at the 2018 World Cup.

West Berlin-born Balogun was unarguably Nigeria’s most important defender in Russia, where he faced the likes of Mario Mandžukić (Croatia), Alfreð Finnbogason (Iceland) and Lionel Messi (Argentina).

”It’s an experience that will bring you forward as a player. I am 30 years old, but to play Lionel Messi, who is the best in the world in my opinion, was a great test for me,” Balogun said to Brighton’s official website.

”We also played Croatia, who went to the final and they were a very experienced side.

”It was a great challenge and we were hoping to get further into the knockout stages, but it wasn’t to be.”

Brighton will tackle Birmingham City and Nantes in friendly matches before their Premier League opener against Isaac Success’ Watford on August 11.

YUGUDA

Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate

— 26th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi Immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, has urged the electorate in the state to vote out the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state in order to put an end to the current suffering they are facing. Yuguda stated this, on Wednesday, in Bauchi, shortly after being…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Dan  Anyanwu as the new Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State. The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olusegun Adekunle, in a  statement, said the appointment…

  • BAUCHI

    Bauchi lawmaker dumps APC

    — 26th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency, Hon. Aminu Tukur, on Wednesday, dumped  the All Progressives Congress (APC). Aminu, who was aspiring for Bauchi South senatorial seat in the upcoming bye-election, explained that his decision to quit the party was as a result of the party’s failure…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC

    — 26th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the defection of Governor Samuel Ioraer Ortom of Benue State from the ruling party, describing it as ‘somewhat surprising.’ In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party reiterated its earlier decision to respect the rights of every citizen…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force varsity takes off this year

    — 26th July 2018

    Following a nod from the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) will transform to a full-fledged university from this year’s academic session. President Muhammadu Buhari recently assented to the bill according AFIT the status of a prime university to  award degrees in special courses as aerospace and defence engineering. Revealing…

