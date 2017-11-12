The Sun News
Home / Sports / Balogun dedicates Nigeria’s unbeaten run to Ikeme

Balogun dedicates Nigeria’s unbeaten run to Ikeme

— 12th November 2017

Leon Balogun has dedicated Nigeria’s unbeaten run in the 2018 World Cup qualification series to ill Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

The Super Eagles finished the qualification series with a 1-1 draw against Algeria in the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui and as Group B leaders with 14 points from six games.

And Balogun who captained Gernot Rohr’s men against the Desert Foxes on Friday night, paid tribute to Ikeme who has been out of action since July after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper featured in three World Cup qualifying games for the Super Eagles before starting chemotherapy.

“Proud to have captained my country today and remain unbeaten at @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. The road to Russia was an exciting and even more successful one. I dedicate this achievement to our team mate @Carl_Ikeme who started this journey with us. This one’s for you bro,” Balogun tweeted.


