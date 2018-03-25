Balogun, Abdullahi allay injury fears

Shehu Abdullahi and Leon Balogun are optimistic that they will be fit for Tuesday’s pre-World Cup friendly against Serbia at the Hive Stadium in London.

The Bursaspor right-back had to be substituted in the 78th minute due to a suspected hamstring complaint while the Mainz central defender was forced off with a knee injury four minutes earlier.

‘’I have to wait till we get to London and we have a look and only then we know how bad it is. Maybe we have a scan or we just need a little physio, it does not feel too bad,’’ Shehu told reporters in the mixed zone.

Balogun was more hopeful about his chances of recovery before the meeting with Serbia, stating: ‘’It happened when I caught my foot in the turf.

‘’It was painful with each step I took or pass I made but as a precaution I thought it was best I came off.

‘’I don’t think it is that serious, I already have ice pack on it so I should be fine in a few days.’’

ADO Den Haag defender Tyronne Ebuehi, who had been rated very doubtful to face the Polish, replaced Shehu, while Chelsea’s Omeruo was introduced when Balogun came off.