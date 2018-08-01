– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow
1st August 2018 - Wike commends Saraki, Ahmed for defecting to PDP
1st August 2018 - Junior Chambers Int’l, OUK Foundation march for peace
1st August 2018 - Ekwunife commends Buhari over N37bn refund to Anambra
1st August 2018 - Nigerian envoy to South Africa resigns, joins PDP
1st August 2018 - Drama continues in Benue
1st August 2018 - How to achieve peace in Nigeria, by Kalu
1st August 2018 - Cash-and-carry democracy
1st August 2018 - How beggars, trespassers beat security at National Assembly
1st August 2018 - ‘Bale to replace Ronaldo’ 
Home / Cover / Sporting Sun / Sports / ‘Bale to replace Ronaldo’ 
Gareth Bale

‘Bale to replace Ronaldo’ 

— 1st August 2018

Wales superstar Gareth Bale can fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, according to new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in July, ending a record-breaking nine-year spell in the Spanish capital.

Real’s only attacking reinforcement so far this summer has been 18-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Junior, but Bale – who had also been linked with an exit from the Bernabeu – has been backed to take on more responsibility this season.

The Welshman is being strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

READ ALSO Flight Unavailability: Athletes say situation can affect performance

“Gareth is happy to play at Real Madrid,” Lopetegui said at a press conference in Miami.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main players in the recent history of Real Madrid. He expressed a desire to leave and we allowed him to.

“Gareth Bale is a magnificent player, with so many qualities. He can help fill the void.”

Bale came off the bench to score twice in Real’s Champions League final win against Liverpool in May.

The Wales forward has lifted European football’s biggest prize four times since joining Real in 2013.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATE PRESIDENT SARAKI

Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow

— 1st August 2018

• Senate President Saraki dumps APC, says cabal now in charge of govt • Atiku, Secondus, senators hail move Fred Itua, Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pitch his political tent with his…

  • WELCOME

    Wike commends Saraki, Ahmed for defecting to PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    “I welcome them to the PDP, which is being rebranded to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.” Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has congratulated Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for their courage to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the intimidation and harassment by the…

  • JUNIOR CHAMBERS

    Junior Chambers Int’l, OUK Foundation march for peace

    — 1st August 2018

    Treasurer, Junior Chambers International, Ikoyi Foundation, Paul Ukwenya, suggested the establishment of a peace ministry… Fred Ezeh, Abuja Junior Chambers International (JCI) and Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Foundation, yesterday, held a march in Abuja to raise public awareness for peace and unity in Nigeria. READ ALSO: Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation visits Isu community in Arochukwu, delivers…

  • EKWUNIFE

    Ekwunife commends Buhari over N37bn refund to Anambra

    — 1st August 2018

    Anambra State coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has thanked and commended President Muhammadu Buhari, on his approval for the refund of N37.95 billion to Anambra State Government. The refund is from the N43 billion owed the state for the repair and rehabilitation of federal government roads and…

  • AHMED MUSA IBETO

    Nigerian envoy to South Africa resigns, joins PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa and former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has resigned his appointment and decamped to the People Democratic Party (PDP). Ibeto, who is a stalwart of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, reportedly arrived Nigeria from Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday, and submitted his letter…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share