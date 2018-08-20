– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Bale shines as Real Madrid overrun Getafe
20th August 2018 - Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women
20th August 2018 - That shambolic directive on SARS
20th August 2018 - You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki
20th August 2018 - My Daily Times memoirs: Adeyemo Alakija (2)
20th August 2018 - Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina
20th August 2018 - God’ll intervene in Nigeria’s affairs – Fayose
20th August 2018 - 77,448 PVCs unclaimed in Kebbi –INEC
20th August 2018 - Ortom draws global attention to Benue IDPs
20th August 2018 - Insecurity: I’ll fix Plateau, says Useni
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Bale shines as Real Madrid overrun Getafe
Gareth Bale

Bale shines as Real Madrid overrun Getafe

— 20th August 2018

NAN

Real Madrid got off to a winning start in La Liga on Sunday by comfortably beating neighbours Getafe 2-0 at home with an inspiring performance from Gareth Bale.

It was the European champions’ first league game in the post Cristiano Ronaldo era, and they rose to the occasion.

Gareth Bale crashed a diving header against the crossbar early on, then helped to set up Dani Carvajal’s looping header which broke the deadlock in the 20th minute.

READ ALSO Pep hails “incredible” Aguero

The Wales captain then wrapped up the points with a powerful first-time finish early in the second half, winning a standing ovation by the home supporters later on.

It was his first competitive game back at the Santiago Bernabeu since scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League final.

The result lifts the pressure on new coach Julen Lopetegui after Wednesday’s painful 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

It also sees Real join champions Barcelona on three points after one game, although Sevilla lead the standings on goal difference after their 4-1 win at Rayo Vallecano.

Sevilla forward Andre Silva became the first player since Romario in 1993 to bag a hat-trick in his La Liga debut.

He helped Sevilla to thrash Rayo and scoring the first goal to be awarded in the Spanish top flight with the use of video technology (VAR).

Top-flight debutants Huesca sprang a surprise by winning 2-1 at Eibar.

“It was very important to make a strong start with good sensations and we played very well; we have to go little by little but this is the right way to start the league season,” Real winger Marco Asensio told reporters.

“Cristiano has left but we have a good team. We are working hard, as reflected on the pitch today and this is the way to continue.”

Lopetegui again chose Costa Rica international Keylor Navas in goal ahead of 30-million-euro (26.90 million pounds) signing Thibaut Courtois.

He also fielded Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos over Luka Modric, who was also left out of the starting line-up in the Super Cup game but came on in the second half.

Real monopolised the ball with a staggering 78 percent of possession and barely conceded a chance to Getafe.

The visitors picked up seven yellow cards as they desperately tried to halt Real’s frequent attacks.

READ ALSO Mbappe: Neymar’s a superstar

Real’s first clear chance came when Marcelo picked out Bale with a searching cross and the Wales forward dived to meet it but could only head against the bar.

He missed the chance to score his side’s opening goal of the season for a fourth year in a row, with the honour falling to Spain defender Carvajal.

Carvajal stayed with his feet on the ground to head the loose ball into the top corner after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria had flapped at Bale’s cross.

Spanish winger Asensio joined Bale in hitting the woodwork and was also the catalyst for Real’s second goal.

He chased down Getafe defender Djene Dakonam to win back the ball and cross for Bale to hammer it in off the post.

Franco Vazquez had put Sevilla ahead at Rayo before Silva demonstrated the goalscoring prowess which convinced AC Milan to pay 38 million euros for the Portugal international last season.

Silva, 22, scored only two goals in 24 Serie A appearances before joining Sevilla this month but quickly matched that tally by netting twice before halftime.

He completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute with another close-range strike.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB

Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women

— 20th August 2018

…Set to host summit on referendum Sept. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned, in strong terms, the alleged harassment of female members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB Women) by security operatives in Owerri. It said that the continued intimidation of the Igbo women is uncalled for and would…

  • BUHARI

    You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki

    — 20th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the delay in approving the supplementary budget for Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). It denied insinuations that INEC submitted their draft budget to the Presidency in February but much later. Senior Special Assistant on Media…

  • BUHARI

    Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina

    — 20th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has explained why the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration appears selective. Adesina who was guest of ‘Sunday Politics’ on Channels Television Sunday night, while responding to a question regarding a comment credited to President Buhari on his return…

  • FAYOSE

    God’ll intervene in Nigeria’s affairs – Fayose

    — 20th August 2018

    …Says, ‘APC has eroded democratic gains’ Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said God will intervene in the political and leadership affairs of Nigeria, saying the nation is on the precipice and can tilt over. He blamed the current situation of things on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that he accused of eroding…

  • KEBBI

    77,448 PVCs unclaimed in Kebbi –INEC

    — 20th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 77,448 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in Kebbi State. The Kebbi State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Alhaji Ahmad Mahmud who  confirmed  this while briefing newsmen in Birnin- Kebbi stated that about  37,000 uncollected PVCs were from the 2014…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share