Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale has reportedly called off his wedding to fiance Emma Rhys-Jones due to an ongoing family rift.

The 29-year-old, who has dated his wife-to-be since childhood, was due to tie the knot in Italy this summer in a star-studded ceremony.

Plans have been shelved for at least another year, however, which The Sun reports is down to concerns regarding Bale’s fiance’s dad.

Martin Rhys-Jones allegedly fell out with his daughter after moving in with a Russian florist half his age shortly after being released from a US jail, where he was serving six years for a £2m international fraud, and the pair want things to die down before getting married.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: “There’s so much family turmoil right now. They are still very much in love but they’ve had a lot of issues to deal with.”

Emma Rhys-Jones gave birth to the couple’s third child in May.