Bale cancels wedding ceremony— 22nd July 2018
Over 100 VVF patients to undergo treatment in Benue— 22nd July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 100 Benue women, suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF), are currently undergoing medical screening and treatment at the Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The VVF medical Outreach, which was organised by the wife of Benue State govermor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, in collaboration with the Birmingham University Teaching…
Supreme Court acquittal: Emir names Saraki 4th Waziri Garin of Ilorin— 22nd July 2018
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, on Sunday, elevated the Senate President Bukola Saraki to the position of Waziri Garin of Ilorin, the traditional Prime Minister of the emirate. The elevation, which came as a surprise package to the Senate President, was announced at the…
Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race— 22nd July 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka A mammoth crowd, over the weekend, in Enugu, defied heavy downpour to witness the declaration of Mr. Ben Onwudinjo, who seek to contest the 2019 governorship in the state. Onwudinjo is seeking the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He declared his intention at…
Samuel Ortom: Executive flip-flopping when the centre no longer holds— 22nd July 2018
Samuel Ortom was born on April 23, 1961. He holds a Masters of Public Administration from the Benue University and a Ph.D from the Commonwealth University, Belize, which he earned through distance learning. Tope Adeboboye His face hardly feigns defiance; neither does his demeanour depict the rebellious persona. Add that to his perpetually timorous mien,…
2019 tears Kaduna APC apart— 22nd July 2018
– Senators Hunkuyi, Sani, others, declare el-Rufai undemocratic, plot his fall – We’re reconciling with aggrieved members, says governor Ismail Omipidan and Sola Ojo, Kaduna “The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to…
Entertainment
What kept us together for 30 years – T.W.O, singers— 22nd July 2018
“If we have been together for thirty years, which means that I was 20 when we met, that means I have known her almost half of my life.”– Tunde Obe Bolatito Adebayo Showbiz couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe popularly called T.W.O, will in August roll out the drums in celebration of 20 years of blissful…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
Features
Meet Toyin Olajide, Nigeria’s first female airline managing director— 22nd July 2018
Our captain happens to be the first female captain in Air Peace. After flying with Air Peace for some years, she finally attained the captainship position. Agatha Emeadi Mrs Toyin Olajide is a bold lady of many firsts who saw to the accomplishment of Nigeria’s first “all female flight crew” when Air Peace Airline operated…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
Lifeline
How to prevent danger in Onitsha drainage channels— 20th July 2018
He recalled that the state government had been doing its best to de-silt drainages in Onitsha to allow floodwater to flow into the River Niger. Cosmas Omegoh Some residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have been lamenting the recent drowning of four bankers in the area. The deceased were swept into the Obodoukwu drainage channel…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow— 20th July 2018
“Genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.” Oludayo Tade The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors…
Columnists
The tormentors of Lagos— 22nd July 2018
So how come a hundred trailers making the lives and business of people living in Apapa has now grown to 12,000 powerful tormentors of the whole city? Funke Egbemode Koko: Lagos is under siege Kaka: You mean terrorists are here, Boko Haram, Hakika or all of them? Koko: The terrorists that are in town are…
INEC’s threat to 2019 elections— 22nd July 2018
In 2019, INEC will pose the biggest threat to free and credible elections. It has failed an integrity test and the earlier Nigerians realise this coming anarchy, the safer for everyone. I will revert to this point later. Fred Itua In Nigeria, elections can be likened to a war. Politicians, whose only trade yields interest…
Uduk and the capital market outlaws— 22nd July 2018
Make no mistake about it, these capital market outlaws are still within the system. They succeeded in the past but they appear to be against the brick this time. Ken Ugbechie Investing in any venture, product or service, is a risk. If in doubt ask maverick investor, Warren Buffet, founder of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett, also…
Policy options on political corruption reform— 22nd July 2018
The epic scale of political corruption underscores a fragile sense of Nigerian nationhood and political community that has been exacerbated, rather than mitigated, by the process of constitution-making. Tunji Olaopa According to Suberu, the sweeping powers of the president extend into political, economic and even social sectors. “He may assign responsibility for any business of…
Walk in a dark tunnel— 22nd July 2018
The truth is that we have kept walking in a dark tunnel. The funniest thing about this is that you see sparkles of light far away but surprisingly we have refused to walk in that direction. Ralph Egbu We Nigerians like to walk in the opposite direction. Professor Wole Soyinka must have seen something about…
Differences between healthy and toxic marriages— 21st July 2018
People in toxic marriages are pressured to agree with their spouses in changing who they are to suit their partner’s whims and caprices. Kate Halim Many Nigerian women are in toxic marriages. These women know deep down that their relationships are hell on earth, yet they choose to continue to die gradually at the hands…
Older men spoiling teenagers— 21st July 2018
It is true some teenage girls fancy older men, some go as far as flirting with grown men including their teachers, but it is in your place as an adult to never engage or encourage them. Amaka Nicholas I was at a bus stop waiting for someone on a Monday morning and something unusual caught…
Paying for the sins of one’s parents— 21st July 2018
When a child is abandoned by the parents, it causes him emotional trauma, self hatred and hatred for all humanity. Oge had an overdose of all these. Perhaps, tough by nature, she paid for it, but more so, for the sins of her parents. Osondu Anyalechi Getting a house maid today is a big deal….
The Lagos highway to hell— 20th July 2018
“Those who know the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos will testify that the road is now a highway to hell. From Oshodi to Mile 2 Oke (Up), there is a road, but it leads to nowhere.” Onuoha Ukeh When the popular rock and roll group, AC/DC, released one of its greatest tracks, Highway to Hell, the…
Ekiti: Media houses in jeopardy— 20th July 2018
“Unfortunately, the Ekiti broadcasting station’s criminal rascality has thrown other stations in the country into jeopardy as, henceforth, such stations are, in the future, liable to be shut down for even the slightest indiscretion.” Duro Onabule By its reputation, the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State might go down in history as about the most…
