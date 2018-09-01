– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - Balarabe Musa quits active politics
1st September 2018 - 19-yr-old man commits suicide in Anambra
1st September 2018 - Lagos to showcase Badagry’s tourism potential
1st September 2018 - Osun 2018: APC’ll retain gov seat – Tinubu
1st September 2018 - Mother of four sells day-old baby for N30,000 in Imo
1st September 2018 - Stand firm in defence of Nigeria’s democracy, Wike charges Saraki
1st September 2018 - Increasing public funding for HIV/AIDS
1st September 2018 - “Untouchable’ Serena on path for another U.S. Open crown, says Venus
1st September 2018 - 2019:  South-East/South-South youths endorse Saraki for President
1st September 2018 - Serena crushes Venus in U.S. Open showdown
Home / Elections / National / Balarabe Musa quits active politics
BALARABE

Balarabe Musa quits active politics

— 1st September 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has informed party members that he will be vacating his position for a younger person due to his failing health condition

The out-going chairman who is 80 years, made this known when he declared open the  54th meeting of  the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, on Friday.  He however, said that he will always remain in PRP.

In his valedictory speech, Musa, said, “due to declining energy and failing health, it has become necessary for me to vacate the seat for younger and fresher blood”.

The out-going chairman however pointed out that his successor will not just be a young man in age, but someone who is “robustly and combatively committed to all the ideals that our party, the PRP, has always stood for. “

The former governor promised to be always “available for party assignments within the limits of my fading energy and failing health. “

He thanked party men for all the support they have given to him over the years, pleading that they “should render the same support to my successor. There is work to be done and all hands must be on deck.”

READ ALSO: 19-yr-old man commits suicide in Anambra

The outgoing chairman further told the incoming NEC members that the national secretariat of the party has proposed uniform guidelines for “the 2018-2019 primaries and determining candidates at all levels of the party structure. “

He pointed out that the party took this measure because of the limited time frame within which PRP must conclude its primaries on or before October 7, going by INEC timetable.

Alhaji Musa, however, warned that, “these guidelines are specific to the impending 2019 elections only and may be modified as deemed fit for other subsequent elections.”

According to him, “under our party’s constitution, the NEC is empowered by article five, section f, to issue such periodic guidelines.”

He advised NEC to give state organs of the party, whether duly elected or protem, specific deadlines for the conduct of the primaries.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BALARABE

Balarabe Musa quits active politics

— 1st September 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna The National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has informed party members that he will be vacating his position for a younger person due to his failing health condition The out-going chairman who is 80 years, made this known when he declared open the  54th meeting of  the party’s…

  • ANAMBRA

    19-yr-old man commits suicide in Anambra

    — 1st September 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A young man, identified as Prince Chigozie, 19, reportedly committed suicide at Mmakwum village, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State. It was gathered that the deceased was found dead, hanging himself in his room at Obosi. His father, who raised the alarm when he saw the son’s hanging…

  • BADAGRY

    Lagos to showcase Badagry’s tourism potential

    — 1st September 2018

    The Lagos State Government in collaboration with the African Coconut Heritage Initiatives is set to host the 7th edition of the Coconut Heritage Festival tagged ‘AGUNKEFEST’ in commemoration of the 2018 World Coconut Day as listed in the state’s calendar of cultural events released earlier in the year. The event is scheduled to hold on…

  • OSUN 2018

    Osun 2018: APC’ll retain gov seat – Tinubu

    — 1st September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday night, expressed confidence that the good foundation laid by Osun State governor, Rauf Aragbesola, will ensure the party retains power in the September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state. Tinubu spoke after the APC governorship candidate in the upcoming…

  • MOTHER

    Mother of four sells day-old baby for N30,000 in Imo

    — 1st September 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri A woman simply identified as Ifeoma residing at Umuezu, Ndegwu in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State was on Thursday arrested by the police for allegedly selling her day-old baby boy at the sum of N30,000. It was learnt that her neighbours who were aware of her pregnancy became suspicious…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share