Balarabe Musa quits active politics

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has informed party members that he will be vacating his position for a younger person due to his failing health condition

The out-going chairman who is 80 years, made this known when he declared open the 54th meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, on Friday. He however, said that he will always remain in PRP.

In his valedictory speech, Musa, said, “due to declining energy and failing health, it has become necessary for me to vacate the seat for younger and fresher blood”.

The out-going chairman however pointed out that his successor will not just be a young man in age, but someone who is “robustly and combatively committed to all the ideals that our party, the PRP, has always stood for. “

The former governor promised to be always “available for party assignments within the limits of my fading energy and failing health. “

He thanked party men for all the support they have given to him over the years, pleading that they “should render the same support to my successor. There is work to be done and all hands must be on deck.”

READ ALSO: 19-yr-old man commits suicide in Anambra

The outgoing chairman further told the incoming NEC members that the national secretariat of the party has proposed uniform guidelines for “the 2018-2019 primaries and determining candidates at all levels of the party structure. “

He pointed out that the party took this measure because of the limited time frame within which PRP must conclude its primaries on or before October 7, going by INEC timetable.

Alhaji Musa, however, warned that, “these guidelines are specific to the impending 2019 elections only and may be modified as deemed fit for other subsequent elections.”

According to him, “under our party’s constitution, the NEC is empowered by article five, section f, to issue such periodic guidelines.”

He advised NEC to give state organs of the party, whether duly elected or protem, specific deadlines for the conduct of the primaries.