Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa on Friday said he will no longer participate in active politics due to failing health and old age.

Musa told the 54th National Executive Committee Meeting of the People Redemption Party (PRP) holding in Kaduna that he has consequently opted not to seek for the post of the National Chairman of the party.

“In this regard, it is appropriate to inform members that this will be the last time that I will personally be chairing NEC as our party’s National Chairman.

“Due to declining energy and failing health, it has become necessary for me to vacate the seat for young and fresher blood.

“But not just young and fresher blood but qualitatively, demonstratively younger and fresher blood more robustly and competitively committed to all the ideals of our party, the PRP has always stood for.

“I shall, however, always remain available for party assignments within the limits of my fading energy and failing health.”

Balarabe Musa thanked the party members for their support and urged them to remain resolute in promoting the ideals of the party, which is centered on the emancipation of the downtrodden.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NEC meeting is expected to ratify the party’s news constitution, zoning formula, guidelines for candidates, among other issues.