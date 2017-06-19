The Sun News
Bakare warns military against coup

Bakare warns military against coup

— 19th June 2017

 

By Tunde Thomas

Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned against any attempt by the military to take over power, against the backdrop of some recent national developments which, he said, have been overheating the polity.
Giving the advice in a sermon delivered in his church, yesterday, Bakare warned those engaged in acts responsible for overheating the polity to desist and, henceforth, respect the Constitution.
The cleric, in his message “The birth pang of a new Nigeria,” noted that some politicians are undermining the constitution to seek unwholesome way to power.
He said there were conflicting signals regarding the country and noted that what is happening is neither strange nor new.
Bakare added that the constitution is clear on succession and stressed that those playing God, by virtue of their position, are making the path to a new Nigeria painful.
The pastor, who likened the politicians’ conduct to the biblical Absalom and Adonijah said: “Whenever leaders serve with a weak energy, leadership vacuum will be created. Since nature abhors vacuum the country will face setbacks.
“Those trying to undermine the country are like  Adonijah  and Absalom whose inordinate ambitions set them against their father,  King David, and the people of Israel.
“If the President is healthy and able to discharge his duties, there will be no room for Absalom and Adonijah. So, anyone with inordinate ambition is an Absalom. Those who don’t learn from history are Adonijah. Adonijah did not learn from what happened to Absalom and he came to wrong conclusion. Do not forget that we have constitution in this country. As bad as the constitution is, as unacceptable as it appears, as full of potholes as it may be, it is still the constitution of Nigeria and certain things are stipulated there.
“In the light of the fact that the president cannot discharge his duties, he must transit power to the vice president of this country. This president has never left the country without transmitting that power. And, if you want to know whether the president has not recovered, I said during this sermon that the country is on the path of recovery, give him chance… The man is in the intensive care unit and the doctors treating him. So, you don’t know who will die first. Nobody should wish another person death. That will plunge the country into disaster.”
Bakare explained that the military had done enough damage to the polity, and described those courting them as enemies of the country. “Look at what the military did to Nigeria; they have no respect for democracy. I have said I will march no more, I will mobilise all the forces against military incursion in the polity if it happens again, because they will be taking us back into the dark days. As terrible or as bad as the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is, the military did not threaten him. Whether he had majority or not, he went through election and so, he is treated as the USA President.”

