Bakare, Adeosun in closed door meeting with Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, met in a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bakare and the embattled Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, were seen entering the President’s office at about 2.30pm on Friday.

Dressed in agbada, the cleric clutching a black bag walking side by side Adeosun, engaged in a discussion.

Bakare who left the Villa alone at about 4pm said both of them were on a different mission as the only met at the entrance of the Presidential Villa.

He said, “our meeting is not related. We met here.”

The former running mate to Buhari as then presidential candidate under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), had recently chastised the president over the worsening economic and security situation in the country.

It was not clear why he was in the company of the Finance Minister who had been engrossed in alleged forgery of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

An online newspaper, Primium Times, recently reported that the minister submitted a forged NYSC exemption certificate for her ministerial screening when she was not eligible to have one having graduated at the age of 22.

To be eligible to be issued the certificate, the applicant must have graduated at the age of 30 and above.

The NYSC which confirmed that she applied for an exemption certificate, has however promised to investigate the one in her possession.