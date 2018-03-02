‘BAIP 2018 ’ll be explosive’

The International Organising Committee of Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) has flagged off its campaign for the 2018 edition.

Themed ‘Ambassador for Tourism, Peace and Friendship’, Kenneth Ighodalo, PR/Marketing Consultant to BAIP said the 12th edition promises to be explosive as it is in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

“BAIP’s 12th edition promises to be explosive as it is in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. As expected, this year’s edition will attract an audience of more than 20 million, as the grand finale is scheduled for October 6 at Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos,” he said.

Speaking, Mr. Daniel Opuene, President, BAIP said registration is open to all young Nigerian women who are between the ages of 17 to 26 years of age.

According to him, the star prizewinner will get a brand new car, cash and wardrobe allowances for one year including one-year modelling/marketing contract and opportunity to represent Nigeria at 2019 Miss Tourism International. For the first runner-up, it is cash prize, wardrobe allowance, modelling/marketing contract and opportunity to represent Nigeria at Miss Supranational 2019. The second runner-up will also get cash price, wardrobe allowance, marketing/modelling contract and a chance to represent Nigeria at Miss Globe 2019. The third runner-up gets cash prize, modelling/marketing contract and will represent Nigeria at Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International 2019 finale, while the fourth runner-up gets a mouth watering prize, a modelling/marketing contract, and opportunity to represent Nigeria at Look of the Year 2018.

Screenings will take place across Nigeria, beginning in Abuja on July 14. The train moves to Edo State on July 18. It will berth in Enugu on July 21 and hit Port Harcourt on July 25 before berthing in Lagos on July 28.