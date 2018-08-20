Chelsea target Leon Bailey has signed a new five-year deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

Bailey, 21, whose original contract ran until 2022, claimed that other clubs had expressed “concrete interest” in him earlier this summer.

The Bundesliga side reportedly told Chelsea the winger was not for sale.

READ ALSO Stop attacking Ohanaeze, Nwodo tells IPOB

He joined Leverkusen from Genk in January 2017 and scored 12 goals in 34 appearances in his first full season with the club.

Although he was born in Jamaica and has played for them once at U23 level, Bailey is eligible to represent England through his grandparents.