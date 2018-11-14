To justify his apprehension, Dasuki chronicled the various court orders and judgment of the ECOWAS Court, directing the Federal Government to release him on bail, but which it failed to obey.

In the November 12 letter, Dasuki asked the court to absolve him of any obligation of appearing at his trial since the office of the State Security Service, an agent of government detaining him, has also refused to respect the various court orders for his bail.”

The letter reads: “Prevailing circumstances have prompted me to write this letter to the court, the hope of every Nigerian citizen. Unfortunately, it seems to me that the current administration has so much interfered with the judicial system, such that it has become practically impossible for the court to maintain her independence, the administration of justice.

“The resolve to continue detaining me, against the several orders of court and in brazen violation of the constitution is wrongful and arbitrary. It has inflicted physical, emotional and psychological torture on my family and me. The decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria is not only high-handed, it is also arbitrary and in violation of both domestic and international laws on human rights.

“At this juncture, it will seem that the Nigerian government is not inclined to yield or obey the orders of any court of law; whether domestic or international. Ironically, the Federal Government still wants to ride on judicial wings to prosecute me, when it does not comply with orders that proceed from the court, especially in relations to me.

“At this point, I strongly believe that there must be an end to this hypocrisy and lopsided /partisan rule of law. Since the Federal Government has resolved not to comply with judicial orders directing my release, it is better for the court to also absolve me of the need to submit myself for further prosecution. Justice should be evenly dispensed, as opposed to same, being in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”