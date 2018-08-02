Bail application: El-Zakzaky, wife know fate Oct. 4

Detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, will know their fate int he suit seeking their bail, on Cotober 4, 2018.

This was the decision of a Kaduna State High Court which is sitting on the matter.

The court arrived at the October 4 date, on Thursday, following the arraignment of the Shiite leader and his wife, Zeenat El-Zakzaky, by the state government.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were charged on eight counts bordering on culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.

The duo were first arraigned on May 15, but the court adjourned the hearing on the application for their bail till June 21.

But the matter could not be heard as scheduled due to the absence of the judge and the case was subsequently adjourned till July 11, for the continuation of hearing on their bail application.

