Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has said on Monday that Manama will not attend any summit unless Qatar “returns to its senses”.

“Qatar has shown a lack of respect for the charters, treaties and their policies aimed at the security of the Gulf,” the king said in a statement on Monday.

“It is time to take firm action against those who are abroad,” he added.

This comes a day after Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa tweeted “the right step to maintain GCC is to freeze Qatar’s membership” on Sunday.

He also tweeted: “Bahrain will not attend a summit and sit with Qatar, which is nearing Iran day after day and preparing foreign forces, which are dangerous steps for the security of the GCC countries.” (Alarabiya)