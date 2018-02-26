The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Gov. Bagudu seeks N200b investment in agriculture
26th February 2018 - 2019: Bauchi stakeholders endorse Buhari, Dogara
26th February 2018 - Enugu police set c’ittee to mop-up illegal arms
26th February 2018 - BREAKING: Violence breaks out in Kaduna community, houses burnt
26th February 2018 - Chinese girl rides bicycle from Morocco to Lagos
26th February 2018 - Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy
26th February 2018 - Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law
26th February 2018 - Rep pays NECO registration fees for 600 students
26th February 2018 - British boxer, Scott Westgarth dies after heavyweight bout
26th February 2018 - New Army spokesman assumes duty, appeals for media support
Home / National / Gov. Bagudu seeks N200b investment in agriculture

Gov. Bagudu seeks N200b investment in agriculture

— 26th February 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sought for over N200 billion in agriculture sector to improve Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and food production in Nigeria.

Governor Bagudu who stated this, on Monday, during farmers interactive forum and exhibition organized, by Daily Trust newspaper, in collaboration with the Kebbi State Ministry of Agriculture, lamented that over N200 billion had been wasted on oil subsidy without good result.

He noted that just about N54 billion invested into the agriculture sector by President Muhammad Buhari transformed the sector within two years in Nigeria, especiallty with the improvement in rice production.

“In the last two years, President Buhari supported Nigeria’s Governor with N1.23 trillion to pay worker’s salaries. He also released N500 billion for social investment making a total of N1.73 trillion.  The money that goes to Anchor Borrowers is less than N100 billion. Just about N54 billion invested on agriculture by President Buhari  has transformed Nigeria to rice producing nation among the comity of nations .”

Governor Bagudu also noted that if Brazil could invest over $100 billion on Soya beans and sugar cane and got output of over $200 billion, Nigeria, he believed, should be toeing the path to turn around the agriculture sector.

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC), Maikanti Baru, represented by Abdulganiyu Sanni, described the exhibition as a laudable initiative. He said the NNPC would strengthen its relationship with stakeholders willing to invest in agriculture.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh,  represented by a Director in the Ministry, Engr. Abdullahi Sheu, disclosed that  over 100 unemployed youths in Kebbi State have been trained and empowered on farming, stressing that the Federal Government was ready to invest more on agriculture.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gov. Bagudu seeks N200b investment in agriculture

— 26th February 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sought for over N200 billion in agriculture sector to improve Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and food production in Nigeria. Governor Bagudu who stated this, on Monday, during farmers interactive forum and exhibition organized, by Daily Trust newspaper, in collaboration with the Kebbi State Ministry…

  • 2019: Bauchi stakeholders endorse Buhari, Dogara

    — 26th February 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Concerned stakeholders and elders from Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State have thrown their weight behind the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara for re-election to represent them yet again in 2019. Dogara has been elected three times in…

  • Enugu police set c’ittee to mop-up illegal arms

    — 26th February 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Police Command has set up a police Joint Task-Force to mop-up illegal fire arms and ammunition in the state to ensure that these light weapons do not end in wrong hands. This step was in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to…

  • BREAKING: Violence breaks out in Kaduna community, houses burnt

    — 26th February 2018

    Many houses have reportedly been set on fire in an outbreak of violence in Kasuwan Magani, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Details of the violence were still sketchy as at time of filing this report, but a source said it had to do with the abduction and forceful conversion of some girls…

  • Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law

    — 26th February 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State, on Monday, signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of the State into law with a total budget size of N1,046 trillion. The total budget size comprises of N347, 038, 938, 872.00 to be funded from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and N699, 082, 242,808.00 from the Development Fund for both capital and…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share