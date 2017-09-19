The Sun News
19th September 2017 - Bagudu seeks FG's intervention on Kebbi-Niger Republic border roads
19th September 2017 - Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund hits $1tr value
19th September 2017 - Ohanaeze warns courts against frivolous orders on IPOB
19th September 2017 - Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU
19th September 2017 - 200 Turks granted asylum in Germany
19th September 2017 - Mission urges Nigerians in S’ Africa to be law-abiding
19th September 2017 - Only LG autonomy can stop widespread agitations – NULGE
19th September 2017 - Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE
19th September 2017 - Ex-England, Man United star Rio Ferdinand wants to become professional boxer
19th September 2017 - Four dead in Lagos explosion
Bagudu seeks FG's intervention on Kebbi-Niger Republic border roads

Bagudu seeks FG’s intervention on Kebbi-Niger Republic border roads

— 19th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sought for the intervention of the Federal Government for the construction of Peka-Kamba road in the state  linking Niger and Benin Republics to boost the economic activities of the areas.

Governor Bagudu stated this  while speaking with journalists at Dosso’s Government House, in Niger Republic, after courtesy visit to Governor of Dosso, Mallam Musa Usman.

  G”governor Bagudu had said, “The state government would seek the approval of the Federal Government for the construction of Peka- Kamba road,which is international highway linking Niger and Benin Republics with Nigeria.

   “The President would be contacted to assist the state ensuring the construction of the road in view of its economic benefit; while the state government would award contract for the construction Yeldu-Kare road which has an international market on the border with Niger”.

Governor Bagudu who said his administration would sustain the cordial relationship already established with Niger Republic, also commended Governor of Dosso, for his frequent visits to Kebbi State to show his love for the people.

   During the visit, Governor Bagudu also visited the farmers association, manufacturing farm implements and producers of various seeds planters.

     Governor Bagudu also visited the traditional ruler of Birnin-Bayero, Alhaji Lamido Abdu Bedi, in his palace.

  While conducting Governor Bagudu round the farming factory, Manager of the company, Bubakar Adamu explained that all types of improvised farm implements and threshing machines were being manufactured at affordable price.

   He expressed the willingness of the company to partner with the Kebbi State Government to supply such tools to the farmers in the state.

  In his remarks, Chairman of Gaya community in Niger Republic, Alhaji Ahmadu Hamidu, appealed to the Kebbi State Government to collaborate with Niger and Benin Republics to construct the road linking Peka with Gaya and Kamba due to its economic importance and enhance interaction among the people of the three countries.

Post Views: 1
Latest

