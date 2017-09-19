Bagudu seeks FG’s intervention on Kebbi-Niger Republic border roads

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sought for the intervention of the Federal Government for the construction of Peka-Kamba road in the state linking Niger and Benin Republics to boost the economic activities of the areas.

Governor Bagudu stated this while speaking with journalists at Dosso’s Government House, in Niger Republic, after courtesy visit to Governor of Dosso, Mallam Musa Usman.

G”governor Bagudu had said, “The state government would seek the approval of the Federal Government for the construction of Peka- Kamba road,which is international highway linking Niger and Benin Republics with Nigeria.

“The President would be contacted to assist the state ensuring the construction of the road in view of its economic benefit; while the state government would award contract for the construction Yeldu-Kare road which has an international market on the border with Niger”.

Governor Bagudu who said his administration would sustain the cordial relationship already established with Niger Republic, also commended Governor of Dosso, for his frequent visits to Kebbi State to show his love for the people.

During the visit, Governor Bagudu also visited the farmers association, manufacturing farm implements and producers of various seeds planters.

Governor Bagudu also visited the traditional ruler of Birnin-Bayero, Alhaji Lamido Abdu Bedi, in his palace.

While conducting Governor Bagudu round the farming factory, Manager of the company, Bubakar Adamu explained that all types of improvised farm implements and threshing machines were being manufactured at affordable price.

He expressed the willingness of the company to partner with the Kebbi State Government to supply such tools to the farmers in the state.

In his remarks, Chairman of Gaya community in Niger Republic, Alhaji Ahmadu Hamidu, appealed to the Kebbi State Government to collaborate with Niger and Benin Republics to construct the road linking Peka with Gaya and Kamba due to its economic importance and enhance interaction among the people of the three countries.