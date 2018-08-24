Bagudu’s press crew in auto crash, 4 journalists hospitalised

It was learnt that four crew members including Muhammed Yusuf, Muhammed Sule Rambo, Yahaya Birnin-Kebbi and Nasiru Musa Argungu were in the vehicle…

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Press crew members attached to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Wednesday evening escaped death as Special Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling with, a Toyota Hilux, somersaulted three times before crashing into a ditch.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident happened at Dundaye, a village in Augie Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that four crew members including Muhammed Yusuf, Muhammed Sule Rambo, Yahaya Birnin-Kebbi from the Kebbi State radio and television stations and Nasiru Musa Argungu from the National Orientation Agency were in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

They were said to have sustained severe injuries and are currently on admission at Sir Yahaya Memorial Specialist Hospital in Birnin-Kebbi.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mu’azu Dakingari who confirmed the incident yesterday said the victims were first rushed to the Primary Health Care Centre in the area for urgent treatment before they were moved to Sir Yahaya Specialist Hospital in Birnin-Kebbi.

Dakingari said the journalists “were on duty to cover the inspection tour of the governor and his visitor, the Executive Director of the Shippers Council of Nigeria on the ongoing works on the Augie-Mera-Segi road when the accident happened.

“The governor has visited the accident victims at the hospital and directed that they be given special attention while thanking Allah for sparing their lives.

“He also directed that they should be given N100,000 each for their upkeep while at the hospital,” the CPS said.