Bagudu, Dakingeri mend fences

4th October 2017

…Duo met at ex Minister daughter’s wedding in Birnin-Kebbi

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of of Kebbi State and his immediate predecessor, Sa’adu Nasamu Dakingeri, have settled their differences.

The two political gladiators mended fences at the Nikkah ceremony of daughter of a former Minister of sports, Alhaji  Saidu Samaila Sambawa.

Governor Bagudu and Dakingeri met at Sambawa’s residence, at the weekend, with Sen. Adamu Aliero, a former Governor who handed over to Dakingeri while they were all in the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Dankingeri,Turaki and Senator Aliero discussing at the event

Former governor Aliero’s and incumbent Governor Bagudu joined All Progressive Congress (APC) during 2015 general elections, while Dakingeri allegedly denied Governor Bagudu gubernatorial ticket.

While speaking with newsmen, Sambawa described the reunion of the stakeholders at the ceremony as a sign of unity Kebbi State was known for.

According to him, “We must learn to live together in peace and united. We should forget our differences, work together and move this country to the highest level. The whole ideas is this,some people were given notifications,but we chosen today’s to mark the occasion to show Nigeria people that we can be together.

“We thank God that today, we have Senator Adamu Aliero here, we have former Governor Alhaji Saadu Nasamu Dakingeri and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who is my good friend here “.

Former Governor of Kebbi State, Alh Dakingeri, a former Governor of Jigawa State, Alahji Saminu Turaki, Sen. Aliero and Governor Bagudu at the event

 

Governor Bagudu, while speaking with newsmen at the venue of the ceremony, said the presence of major stakeholders in the state at the ceremony was not based on partisanship but in recognition of Sambawa’s 50 years humanitarian services to the people of the state.

In the words of the governor,  “It is a family affair and not based partisanship. Father of the bride, Alhaji Saadu Sumaila Sambawa, had spent over 50 years of his life serving the people and support the people in many endeavours.

“What happened here today is a reflection of total good conduct of Alhaji Sambawa. People have so much respect for him because he has always been there for us”.

When approached for comment, Dakingeri, however, refused to discuss the reunion with newsmen.

