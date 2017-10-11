Bagudu approves N150m for Yauri electricity project

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the sum of N150 million as loan for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) contractor working on the sub-station in Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Bagudu made this known, on Wednesday, during his visit to the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Muhammad Abdullahi, to sympathise with him over the recent boat mishap and outbreak of cholera that claimed many lives in the area.

The governor disclosed that his administration would provide potable water to Yauri people living along river bank to curtain water borne diseases.

Said he, “The Yauri water reticulation system would be extended to cover all new settlements,layouts and surroundings. We are going to provide additional funds to Yauri Water Works area office to enable them purchase diesel to power the generator to pump water regularly.”

Governor Bagudu, who announced the amount for Yauri the electricity sub-station, said that 950 poles wire between the community and Zuru local government powerline would be replaced to enhance effective power supply.

The governor, who visited Yauri General Hospital and a village Rukubolo to see cholera victims, also promised to rehabilitate and upgrade the facilities in the hospital.

He expressed satisfaction that most of the cholera victims had been discharged saying, Only one child in the health centre remain and responding to treatment”.

In his remark, Emir of Yauri attributed the last boat mishap to non-compliance to marine safety measure by the operator who was warned not to embark on the Journey.

He added that the boat operator that survived the mishap has been arrested for prosecution and appealed to Governor Bagudu to intervene in Koko-Yauri road and water scarcity in the areas.