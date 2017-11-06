The Sun News
6th November 2017

Bagudu approves N145m corps members’ 25 months arrears

— 6th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

 Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved  the sum of N145 million for settlement of 25 months arrears of outstanding corps members who had passed out in the state after their one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

     Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, on Monday, stated that the money was meant for 2016 Batch ‘A’ stream 1, batch ‘A’ stream 2, batch ‘B’ stream 1, batch ‘B’ stream 2, and 2017 batch ‘A ‘stream 1 and 2016 batch ‘B’ stream 3.

According to the commissioner, “His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the payment of N145,027,322 being the TOTAL outstanding arrears of allowances on all categories of Corps members serving in Kebbi State.”

   According to the statement, after verification all claims through an inter ministerial and agency team of verifiers, they discovered that some of the Corps members owed 25 months arrears.

 ” The following categories of claims were arrived at;. 2016 Batch A stream 1 – One month arrears of     N2,532,600.00, 2016 Batch A stream 2 – Two months arrears of  N6,244,400.00, 2016 Batch B stream 1 – Eight months arrears of N83,237,864.00,  2016 Batch B stream  2 – Seven months arrears of N20,829,480.00, 2017 Batch A stream 1 – Four months arrears of N25,164,448.00, 2016 Batch B stream 3 – Three months arrears of N7,018,530.00.”

     The statement added that the total of the money was  N145,027,323.00 and payments for all arrears on all batches has already commenced and beneficiaries have begun to receive alerts.

     ‘We further wish to ally fears of all outgoing Corps members with arrears of allowances payments that such payments are also in the approval and will be effected fully to the last kobo wherever they may be in Nigeria.

   ” We wish to take this opportunity to convey the profound gratitude of the Governor and the entire peoples of Kebbi State to all the NYSC members who served and are still serving in the state.

God bless you all”.

