– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails
23rd August 2018 - Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant
23rd August 2018 - Senators chide APC for making Saraki issue in Nigerian politics
23rd August 2018 - IPOB: Incarceration of women protesters affront on Igbo – Group
23rd August 2018 - Member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life
23rd August 2018 - Eze Omenife sues for peace in Lagos
23rd August 2018 - Sallah: Don’t overheat polity, SGF tells politicians
23rd August 2018 - Nonpayment of pension: What is the death toll in Nigeria? (2)
23rd August 2018 - 2019: Why Nigerians need to ‘shine’ their eyes
23rd August 2018 - PDP’ll produce president in 2019 – Saraki
Home / National / Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails
Maryam Garba BAGEL

Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails

— 23rd August 2018

“We found this amusing. At no point, did Bagel constitute a “threat” or even a “nuisance” to the government of M.A Abubakar to the extent that it will resort to this reprehensible measure.

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has denied the allegation that it is behind the travails of Maryam Garba Bagel, the only female member in the State House of Assembly and senatorial candidate on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the recent Bauchi South by-election, portraying her as an “immoral” person via her pictures photoshopped into pornographic images.

READ ALSO: Plateau govt raises the alarm over pornographic viewing centres in Jos

A statement issued yesterday, by Ali M.Ali, Governor Mohammed Abubakar’s Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, stated that Bagel was never a threat to the governor or his administration and, therefore, find her accusation “amusing.”

The statement read it part: “Our attention has been drawn to the fantastic claims made by Maryam Bagel, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly to the effect that the Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (esq) is behind some faceless elements intent on ‘humiliating’ her by portraying her as “immoral” person via her pictures photoshopped into pornographic images!

“According to her, these elements delivered an envelope filled with copies of these pictures, called and warned her to ‘desist’ from being “antagonistic” to the government of Governor Abubakar or else they will make public these photoshopped images.

“We found this amusing. At no point, did Bagel constitute a “threat” or even a “nuisance” to the government of M.A Abubakar to the extent that it will resort to this reprehensible measure.

“The governor has a cast iron reputation of moral uprightness. His moral credentials are beyond reproach. It is, therefore, inconceivable that he will encourage, let alone, sponsor such desperate measure.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Maryam Garba BAGEL

Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails

— 23rd August 2018

“We found this amusing. At no point, did Bagel constitute a “threat” or even a “nuisance” to the government of M.A Abubakar to the extent that it will resort to this reprehensible measure. Paul Orude, Bauchi Bauchi State Government has denied the allegation that it is behind the travails of Maryam Garba Bagel, the only…

  • Samuel Nanchang Jatau - INSECURITY

    Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant

    — 23rd August 2018

    “We have issues of insecurity that is fast consuming the state, and we have lost our identity… we have become tenants in our own land.” Gyang Bere, Jos A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant, Samuel Nanchang Jatau, said Plateau people have become refugees in their state following the inept leadership…

  • NIGERIAN POLITICS

    Senators chide APC for making Saraki issue in Nigerian politics

    — 23rd August 2018

    Vow to resist plan to foment trouble in Senate As the war over the continuation of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in office rages, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Hamma Misau and his counterpart in the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, have accused the leadership of the All…

  • GROUP CONDEMNS ARREST OF IPOB WOMEN

    IPOB: Incarceration of women protesters affront on Igbo – Group

    — 23rd August 2018

    The group described the arrest and detention of the women by security agents as part of the official oppression of the Igbo. Magnus Eze, Enugu A frontline Igbo socio-cultural association, Igbo Bu Igbo (IBI), has told the Federal Government to stop the humiliation of Igbo women under the dubious guise of crackdown on the Indigenous…

  • VICTOR UGWU - HIDING

    Member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life

    — 23rd August 2018

    Ugwu, it was gathered, went into hiding after he learnt from close sources that he was on the wanted list of security agencies. Joe Apu A man believed to be a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Victor Ugwu, has allegedly gone into hiding for fear of prosecution and threat to his life,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share