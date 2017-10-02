Bag of rice to sell for N13,000 soon – Ogbeh

The Sun News
From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has assured Nigerians that price of rice would soon crash in the market.

A 60 kilogram of Nigerian rice presently sells for N17,000 but the minister assured that following Federal Government’s intervention, including negotiation with the millers, the price would drop to about N13,000.

Ogbeh in an interaction with newsmen in Abuja also disclosed that efforts were on to see how millers could procure paddy at lower price.

“In July, 2015, one tonne of rice sold for N65,000. Last year June, one tonne of rice went to N150,000. So, the millers said as long as they were buying for N150,000 for a tonne of paddy and milling, they couldn’t sell for less than N17,000 for a bag of 50kg after milling.

“So, we called a meeting between millers and farmers and we are brokering an arrangement now where the price of paddy would drop reasonably to N120,000 per tonne of paddy. And the millers say that if they buy at N120,000, they can sell rice at the rate of N13,000 per 50kg,” he stated.

  • Alleged gunman who killed 50 in Las Vegas concert identified

    — 2nd October 2017

    This is the first image of the suspected gunman who killed at least 50 people when he opened fire at a music festival in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock has been named as the shooter who shot dead crowds of revellers at a country music event on the city’s world famous strip. As well as the…

  • Military launches counter violence campaign in Borno 

    — 2nd October 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has launched counter- religious extremism and violence campaigns in Borno State to curtail possible recruitment of youths into violent groups as witnessed in the Boko Haram insurgency. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai said at the launch on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno capital that the one month campaigns…

  • Nigeria will not disintegrate — Bishop Oyedepo

    — 2nd October 2017

    Dr. David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide says Nigeria will not break up in spite of its present challenges. He said this in a satellite telecast of the church’s prayer session monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Monday. The Bishop had led the church in…

  • Nigeria’s future in citizens’ hands – Cleric

    — 2nd October 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna Chairman, Kaduna Baptist Conference of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev. Banjo Ajao, on Sunday, said Nigeria future as real giant of Africa was in the hands of its citizens. He believed that when Nigerians decided to improve on their lifestyles, dedicated to their responsibilities and did everything with the fear…

