Elections / National
Bafarawa says no president can succeed without ingenuity of Ndigbo

— 4th September 2018

NAN

Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, a  Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) Presidential aspirant, has said that nobody can rule Nigeria without tapping the education and business ingenuity of Ndi Igbo.

Bafarawa, a two time governor of Sokoto State, made this known when Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi hosted him in Enugu on Tuesday.

He was in Enugu to consult and intimate the party in the state about his intention to vie for the country’s president.

“Ndi Igbo are partners in Nigeria unity, cohesion and political stability; nobody can govern the country without Ndi Igbo,’’ he declared.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the 2019 general elections were free, fair and credible.

READ ALSO Our goal to promote ankara, adire fabric in UK – Eribo-Ani

Bafarawa said that Buhari had no alternative than to allow for credible poll in the forthcoming elections because “he is a beneficiary of free and fair poll in the country’’.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi and the state PDP for the wonderful reception accorded him and delegates and promised to carry everybody along if elected as the country’s president.

“I will carry everybody along politically in building a virile, united and prosperous Nigeria. This is my bond to Nigeria and Nigerians,’’ Bafarawa declared.

Earlier, Ugwuanyi, described Bafarawa as an ambassador of peace and good governance adding that the presidential aspirant was one of Nigeria’s politicians with grassroots followership.

Ugwuanyi said that the people of Enugu respect Bafarawa’s role in unity of the country.

