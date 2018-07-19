– The Sun News
BAFARAWA

Bafarawa donates N10m to victims of bandits attack

— 19th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has donated N10 million to the victims of armed banditry at Tabanni village, in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State.

Speaking while presenting the money at Government House, Sokoto, Bafarawa expressed concern over the incident.

READ ALSO: Sokoto govt. expends N3bn on students’ scholarships

He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased of all their mistakes and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

He, therefore, urged people to complement ongoing efforts  in tackling the security challenges in the country, irrespective of any political differences.

Bafarawa added provision of security was not the responsibility of the government alone, hence, the need for all hands to be on the deck in this direction.

He thanked the governor for his quick response to the matter and assured him of his sustained support and cooperation, in order to further move the state forward.

Responding, Governor Aminu Tambuwal lauded the former governor for his concern and love to the people of the state.

Governor Tambuwal also acknowledged the contribution of opposition in the state towards the success of the present administration.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 19th July 2018 at 5:12 pm
    Nothing on earth will keep fulani in Sokoto. Nothing on earth will keep fulani in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in Sokoto. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the name Sokoto in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God’s Sword on the enemy has begun which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

