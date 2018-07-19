Bafarawa donates N10m to victims of bandits attack

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has donated N10 million to the victims of armed banditry at Tabanni village, in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State.

Speaking while presenting the money at Government House, Sokoto, Bafarawa expressed concern over the incident.

He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased of all their mistakes and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

He, therefore, urged people to complement ongoing efforts in tackling the security challenges in the country, irrespective of any political differences.

Bafarawa added provision of security was not the responsibility of the government alone, hence, the need for all hands to be on the deck in this direction.

He thanked the governor for his quick response to the matter and assured him of his sustained support and cooperation, in order to further move the state forward.

Responding, Governor Aminu Tambuwal lauded the former governor for his concern and love to the people of the state.

Governor Tambuwal also acknowledged the contribution of opposition in the state towards the success of the present administration.