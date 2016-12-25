The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
25th December 2016 - Bafarawa: Corruption case against me, plot to tarnish my image
25th December 2016 - BREAKING: Fire rages at Kara Market in Ogun
25th December 2016 - Russia mourns military officers killed in crash
25th December 2016 -  BREAKING: 2 killed as a building collapses at Police College Ikeja
25th December 2016 - Breaking: Nigerian Breweries on Fire
25th December 2016 - Christmas: Plateau governor urges citizens to rekindle spirit of togetherness
25th December 2016 - Trump to shut down his charitable foundation to avoid conflict of interests
25th December 2016 - Russian military plane disappears from radar with dozens on board
25th December 2016 - Tragedy averted as fuel tankers collide, spill contents in Lagos
25th December 2016 - PDP will bounce to power in 2019 –Amb. Tapgun
Home / Cover / National / Bafarawa: Corruption case against me, plot to tarnish my image

Bafarawa: Corruption case against me, plot to tarnish my image

— 25th December 2016
(By Tunde OmolehinSOKOTO)
Former governor of Sokoto State and PDP chieftain, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has said the ongoing graft case against him was a mere ploy to tarnish his political image.
Bafarawa further suggested that since the matter was in the court, he is determined to prove his innocence, adding that he is not a corrupt politician and would never be one.
The former governor spoke in Sokoto at the weekend while addressing delegates of the Association of the Northern Students who conferred on him the award of ‘The Philanthropist’ at his residence.
Bafarawa also said his ongoing trial would not deter him from fighting for the masses.
“The trial will only encourage me to continue fighting for the right of other people,” he said.
He maintained that the monies given to him by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) was meant to disburse to some individuals which was duly disbursed.
“Both the N100 million and the N4.1 billion alleged arms money that was received by me had been shared to some people as directed.
“I have accounted for how the disbursement was done and even submitted names of the beneficiaries to EFCC, but was not invited by the agency.
While leaving office as a Governor of Sokoto state the former governor left behind N12 billion.
“I inherited only N20 million and I left 12 billion while leaving office. If I am corrupt, I would have pocketed N2 billion out of the money, but I didn’t do that,” he defended himself.
Bafarawa added that he was the first and only governor that did not receive kickbacks, put at $2,000 per night for official travel, and never bought a ticket more than three times for an international trip throughout his tenure.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bafarawa: Corruption case against me, plot to tarnish my image

— 25th December 2016

(By Tunde Omolehin – SOKOTO) Former governor of Sokoto State and PDP chieftain, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has said the ongoing graft case against him was a mere ploy to tarnish his political image. Bafarawa further suggested that since the matter was in the court, he is determined to prove his innocence, adding that he is…

  • BREAKING: Fire rages at Kara Market in Ogun

    — 25th December 2016

    A mid afternoon fire has broken out at the Kara market in Ogun State . NEMA spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye said two fire truck from the Lagos State Fire Service are fighting the fire. Details soon… How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story…

  • Russia mourns military officers killed in crash

    — 25th December 2016

    Monday declared mourning day   President Vladimir Putin said Russia will observe a national day of mourning on Monday after a military plane with 92 onboard crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday with no sign of survivors. “Tomorrow Russia will declare a national day of mourning,” Putin said on state television.   Details later…

  •  BREAKING: 2 killed as a building collapses at Police College Ikeja

    — 25th December 2016

    Two persons have been confirmed dead, while many were still trapped after a building collapsed inside the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said  that the tragic incident occurred at W Block of the barracks within the college. One of the deceased was identified as a sergeant. Dolapo Badmos, spokeswoman of…

  • Breaking: Nigerian Breweries on Fire

    — 25th December 2016

    A section of Nigerian Breweries at Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State is currently on fire. According to witness, the fire started at around 5a.m Sunday morning. When press men visited the scene of the fire, men of the Lagos State Fire Service where seen battling with the fire. Also at the scene where members…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351