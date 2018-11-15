Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune believes a decent crowd can come out to support Bafana Bafana in their crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Nigeria on Saturday‚ but has also made an impassioned plea for South Africans to buy tickets.

“The team needs you. The team needs you‚” Khune told South Africans after a Bafana training session in oppressive heat at Steyn City School in Midrand on Wednesday.

Khune said‚ despite just 7‚300 tickets having been sold for such a big game by lunchtime on Tuesday – the winners of which can clinch qualification for Cameroon 2019 – against South Africa’s biggest footballing foes‚ Nigeria‚ he believed Bafana supporters would buy late.

“You know how South Africans are. They like last-minute things‚” Khune said.

“So they will go and buy tickets. We just have to encourage them to come to the stadium‚ and make promises that we will keep and we will deliver on Saturday.

“So that’s our promise – that we will do well. We will definitely go out there and represent the country well.

“So they must play their part as well by coming to support the team. And purchase more tickets.

Despite the confidence of his appeal‚ Khune said the criticism that has been leveled at Bafana after more than a decade of underachievement punctuated by failures to qualify for major tournaments‚ let alone compete for a

Afcon‚ is warranted.

Bafana Bafana could lose millions if they fail to qualify for next year’s Afcon.