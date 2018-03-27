The Sun News
Abraham Badru, son of Hon. Dolapo Badru, shot dead in London

— 27th March 2018

Toks David, Lagos

Abraham Badru, the 26-year-old son of Hon. Dolapo Badru, a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, representing Lagos Island, was shot dead in London on Sunday night around 11 p.m., the Daily Mail reports. 

The younger Badru is said to be only the tenth person to be murdered in 12 days in the U.K. capital.

Badru was shot dead “near his family’s home in Hackney,” the Mail reports.

Hon. Badru, 62, described his son as ‘quiet and hard-working’, even as others have paid tribute to Abraham as ‘beautiful’ and a ‘good lad’.

According to the Hackney Gazette, Abraham was “found fatally injured near his mother’s house in Ferncliff Road.”

A neighbor described the incident that led to Badru’s death, saying he heard “one shot and a cry of pain.”

Looking out from his balcony, he saw “a man slumped over on the ground at the back of a car.”

Scotland Yard, the U.K’s top police agency, appealed to the public to “come forward [with information] without further day,” according to Det. Ch. Insp. Larry Smith.

“We are appealing for information so we can establish the circumstances which led to a young man losing his life,” Detective Smith said.

Hon. Badru said about his son in an interview with the Evening Standard: “A few years ago a girl was raped on the estate and Abraham fought them off. He went to court to testify against them and the police gave him an award.’

Abraham is said to have died with his mother at his side, witnesses saying she ‘collapsed in tears’ on the pavement.

26-year-old Abraham had a Masters degree in Sports Coaching from the University of Gloucestershire  and had worked as a sport development officer at Bristol City Council.

Meanwhile, British authorities have set up an anonymous tip hotline at 020 8345 3985 (quoting reference 7601/25March), including a Crimestoppers number at 0800 555 111, for information leading to the arrest of the culprit(s) who shot dead Badru on that fateful Sunday night.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

