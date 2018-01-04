Badoo: Lagos seals suspected kingpin’s property

By Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has sealed a petrol station, hotel and event centre allegedly belonging to a suspected Badoo cult kingpin, Alhaji Alaka. Alaka is believed to be the ringleader of the Badoo cult, which has been terrorizing different parts of the state.

The structures, situated along Ijebu-Ode-Itoikin road in Sabo area of Ikorodu were sealed for violating the state’s Urban and Regional Planning Law of 2010.

Alaka was declared wanted by the police on December 22, 2017 in connection with series of well-orchestrated killings and nefarious activities of the Badoo cult group in Ikorodu and Epe areas of the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said the order sealing off the structures was in pursuant to section 60 of the said Law.

According to Ayorinde, “the Lagos State Government is joining the Nigerian Police in asking the said Alaka to come out of hiding and submit himself to the law in his own interest.

“The state government has also enjoined the police to offer the public a reward for any useful information on the owner of the Alaka filling station, hotel and event centre in Ikorodu. The government is once again asking its citizens to go about their businesses without fear. We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the state safe in 2018.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, on Tuesday, paraded a suspected Badoo kingpin who was arrested in Ikorodu axis of the state.

The suspect allegedly confessed to the killings and took police to their shrine in Imosan, a suburb of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State where the group’s chief herbalist, Adebayo, was also arrested.

Adebayo, who is popularly known as Alese, was said to specialize in administering oath on Badoo members before they go for any operation.

Alaka was arrested last year by the then Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operation for alleged series of killings in the Ikorodu axis of the state, but he was granted bail by the then commissioner of police Mr. Fatai Owoseni.

Alaka jumped bail as he left Lagos and has remained elusive.