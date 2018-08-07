NAN

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) on Tuesday said that states willing to take part in the 2nd Katsina Golden Star National Badminton Championships should apply before Aug. 14.

The competition which will host the best players in Nigeria will begin on Aug. 28 and be rounded up on Sept. 1, when the national men, women, mixed and doubles champions will be crowned.

The Secretary-General of the BFN, James Eakyns, said that all entries must be made online through the BFN website; [email protected] before the closing day.

Eakyns said the players will compete for honours in the Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s doubles, Women’s doubles and Mixed Doubles.

READ ALSO Pray for Nigerian leaders to rule with fear of God, Buhari’s wife tells women

According to Earkyns, no player will be allowed to play more than two events and no added day would be allowed for late entries.

He explained that organisers would also provide accommodation for all accredited players.

“A total of N2.6 million has been set aside as prize money for the top 16 and top eight players in the competition.

“According to the schedule of play, qualifying rounds/round of 32 main draw will take place on Aug. 28, round 32 and 16 matches will hold in all the categories on Aug. 29.

“The quarter-finals and semi-finals are slated for Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, while the final comes up on Sept. 1,” he said in a statement.

The BFN also urged the team managers to be present at the Golden Star Badminton Club conference room for the pre-tournament meeting on Aug. 28 with the tournament serving off on the same day.