Badaru swears-in 27 LGs chairs

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, on Monday, swore-in newly elected 27 local government council chairmen in the state.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony held at the state government house Dutse, Governor Badaru urged the 27 newly elected chairmen to bear with his use of calculator which he explains as his sure bet for prudent handling of the finances of Local Governments in the state.

The governor, who described the concluded local government election in the state as the best and most peaceful election ever conducted in Jigawa, said the election is transparent, free and fair.

He also charged the elected chairmen to always put as priority issues of the common man as those that voted them into office.

According to him, despite the present economic recession, it is mandatory to the new chairmen to use the little available resources and bring a better change that will enhance the lives of Jigawa people.

The governor then commended the security agencies, political leaders, the media and Jigawa State Independent Electoral‎ Commission (JISIEC) for the conduct of a peaceful election in the state.

‎He equally appreciated the 27 outgoing local government caretaker committee members for their dedication to steer the affairs of their local government areas to date.

While speaking on behalf of the newly elected chairmen, the Gumel local government chairman Alhaji Aminu Sani‎ Gumel, thanked the Jigawa state people for giving them the opportunity to actualize the APC change agenda in the state.

He then re-assured their position to work hard and support the governor Badaru led administration of making Jigawa a greater giant.‎