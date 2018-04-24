The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - Badaru: Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC
24th April 2018 - Offshore banks to unlock Nigeria’s business potential
24th April 2018 - Policy summersaults responsible for bad loans in banks –Abdul, Chairman, Lagos
24th April 2018 - UBA shareholders commend African subsidiaries for impressive performance
24th April 2018 - New 007 mission for Jaguar Land Rover
24th April 2018 - ‘Lagos Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo’ll lift auto sector’
24th April 2018 - All-new 2018 Kia Rio shows off innovative design, power
24th April 2018 - Hyundai Nigeria begins month-long car care clinic
24th April 2018 - FRSC, key stakeholder in Nigeria’s internal security – Oyeyemi
24th April 2018 - Boost for auto policy as TATA unveils 200th made-in-Nigeria truck
Home / National / Badaru: Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC
democracy

Badaru: Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC

— 24th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Convention Committee, and Jigawa State Governor,Abubakar Badaru, has dismissed rumours making rounds  that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, are negotiating with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to dump the ruling APC.

Badaru said what happened last weekend, in the state, during the APC rally was not crisis, but political shunting by different supporters of the aspirants.

He said these while fielding questions from State House Correspondents, after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, at the State House.
He also assured that the forthcoming APC convention will be peaceful.

“We expect a peaceful, rancour free and good convention. All members are one. They are all united, and I’m sure the convention will bring everybody together. In democracy, if you are open and straight forward, things get done well. I don’t think there should be any problem.”
On the alleged political unrest in the state last weekend, during the APC rally, he said: “Political unrest, no, it is not true. It is normal political shunting. Shunting  between groups that are contesting the same position and people passing by.

“Some groups will shunt for their own and others will shunt for another person; that was what happened. It was a great rally, and it is normal, in every gathering, you have different supporters of different people contesting the same position.”

On the rumoured plan by Saraki  and Tambuwal as well as some other bigwigs of the APC to defect to the PDP, Badaru said there were no negotiations going on. “No, I don’t think so, and I have not heard such rumours. I don’t think there is such negotiation going on,” he said.

Badaru added: “It is not true that Tambuwal and Saraki are negotiating with the PDP, we have not heard of that. Few weeks back, there were rumours about Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and he made it clear at our last NEC, that he is not moving anywhere.

“Those are rumours flying around, but, they don’t have consequence. We are united, Governor Tambuwal is with us and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is also with APC, and we have not had any reason to think they are negotiating elsewhere, no.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

democracy

Badaru: Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC

— 24th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Convention Committee, and Jigawa State Governor,Abubakar Badaru, has dismissed rumours making rounds  that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, are negotiating with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to dump the ruling APC. Badaru said what happened last weekend,…

  • bank

    Offshore banks to unlock Nigeria’s business potential

    — 24th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun Following the apathy of many local banks to lift entrepreneurship and startups, some international banks have taken up the gauntlet to unlock business potential of Nigerian investors. These good ‘Samaritans’ include the World Bank, European Investment Bank (EIB), the African Development Bank (AfDB), Germany’s KfW and the French Agence Française de Développement (AFD),…

  • bank

    Policy summersaults responsible for bad loans in banks –Abdul, Chairman, Lagos

    — 24th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun Isn’t it shocking that many people, who pride themselves on being bankers, know next to nothing about a payment instrument called cheque? That was a bombshell from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos branch, a 70,000-membership institute devoted to the education and training of bankers in the state. According to…

  • UBA shareholders commend African subsidiaries for impressive performance

    — 24th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun Shareholders of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc have commended the bank’s management over the impressive performance achieved at the end of the 2017 financial year particularly the remarkable achievements of its African subsidiaries which contributed over 45 per cent to the Group’s income. At the bank’s 56th Annual General Meeting in Lagos…

  • New 007 mission for Jaguar Land Rover

    — 24th April 2018

    Jaguar Land Rover has a new mission with James Bond – a three-year partnership at the state-of-the-art interactive experience, 007 ELEMENTS in Sölden, Austria.  Fittingly Jaguar Land Rover, whose cars have featured in Bond films since 1983, is now official partner to 007 ELEMENTS located at the top of the 3,050m Gaislachkogl peak. 007 ELEMENTS…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share