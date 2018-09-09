“Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome

What are the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome?

■ Abdominal distension.

■ Pain is relieved by bowel movement, that is going to toilet.

■ Loose stools or outright diarrhoea.

■ More frequent bowel movement than normal with the outset of pain.

■ There are 2 major types of irritable bowel syndrome. The spastic colon and the painless colon types.