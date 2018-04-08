The Sun News
Bad roads: Abia youths send SOS to Buhari, Ikpeazu

— 8th April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Members of Nkporo Youths Association residing in Anambra State have sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) call to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State over the deplorable condition of the Ohafia-Abriba-Nkporo road.

National President of the association, Chief Arunsi I. Ukah, at a press briefing yesterday in Onitsha, noted that the conditions of Ohafia-Abriba-Nkporo road, Ekolli Edda-Nkporo road and Nkporo-Oso Edda road all in Abia State had gone from bad to worse and made the people of the area to be cut off from the rest of the world.

Ukah noted that the national body of the association had relocated its headquarters temporarily to Onitsha, Anambra State, where they now hold their meetings because they cannot access their homes anymore owing to bad roads.

He noted that the Deputy Governor of the state, Ude Okoh, hails from the area and urged Governor Ikpeazu to come to their aid by rehabilitating the state owned portion of the road while also prevailing on the Federal Government to take up its own side of the road.

On the prevailing communal crisis rocking the two communities of Okwokor and Ndinko in the state, Ukah called on the Ezeaja of Nkporo, Chief P.R.O Ogbuagu, the deputy governor and other elite in the community to prevail on all gladiators in the matter and ensure a speedy resolution of the crisis.

He said the association would not associate itself with violence and also cautioned politicians against politicising the matter.

“Let them look inwards and find out how our forefathers settled such issues in the past and also the recipe for sharing communal land. Truth is also very necessary as a way out of this problem because mishandling the matter may lead to serious tragedy but we don’t want that to happen,” he said.

