Maurizio Sarri insists he’s no longer worried about Eden Hazard leaving the club and has instead challenged the Belgian to become the best in the world.

The 27-year-old was keen on joining Real Madrid following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus and hinted after the World Cup that he was ready to make the move.

Sarri took the job knowing that both Thibaut Courtois and Hazard were wanted by Madrid but was always banking on keeping the winger, while he conceded privately that Courtois would go.

READ ALSO Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October

However, the Italian has admitted he did fear losing Hazard but says there’s now no chance of him leaving given the transfer window has closed for Premier League clubs.

‘I was concerned about this problem,’ said Sarri.

‘But the first time I spoke to him, I was sure he would stay. So I was concerned for 20 days, no more. Hazard, technically, is really one of the best in Europe in this moment. He has to work from the physical point of view, of course

‘I have spoken to him very often in the last 10 days but he has never said to me anything about [leaving]. So I am sure Eden will be with us for this season.”