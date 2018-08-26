Back from hell: Prodigal daughter recounts narcotics trade odyssey

On my own, I travelled to London with cannabis for the second time. The package was 5-kilogrammes which was then worth N1,000.00. About 17kg worth of cannabis gives you a lot of money in London. In London then, I had teachers and mentors who perfected me on the job. Now, I knew where to get my stuff, where to sell and how to charge. At a stage I developed a long chain of clientele who were at my beck and call. When I started the business in London, I made some successful trips but later I was arrested for the second time. I was not living in London but just visiting and returning. When I finished my transaction, I would buy clothing for sale. That was how I covered up my real activity until the long arm of the law caught up with me. It was easy to go to London then because visa was issued at the entry point. It was easy to pick up a passport, use it once, discard it and get another one. When I got to London the seventh time before I was arrested again, I was pregnant. I was given a suspended death sentence for 18 months for the second time. My heart was still hardened and I was willing to continue. I was arrested for the third time in London for cannabis and I was handed three years imprisonment which ran concurrently in Style prison in Manchester. It was there I delivered my child.

Pregnancy and child birth do not hinder the rule of the law. The moment you commit the offence and you are apprehended by the authorities, the law must take its full course. When I got to Style prison, I arranged with a girl I met there to take care of my baby while I was serving my term because it is allowed by law. The girl did not know about my plan to escape from prison. She used to come to the prison to visit me with my baby. When I perfected my plan to break out from prison, I told her not to visit me anymore and also told her my reason.