Baby, mum, 8 others die in Ibadan auto crash

• 9 others injured

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A nursing mother and her child were among 10 persons who died in a road accident that involved an 18-seater commercial bus in Ibadan on Saturday evening.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident occurred at Tose-Moniya on Ibadan-Oyo Expressway at about 5:30p.m. It was further learnt that nine persons, who sustained injuries have been taken to Akinlolu and St Patrick hospitals, Ibadan.

The driver of the Toyota Haice bus, with registration number LAGOS LSD 191 XK, reportedly lost control of the vehicle at Tose-Moniya, veered-off the road, ran into a fence of a fuel station and nosedived into a 20-feet-deep ditch.

The driver of the bus, simply identified as Baba Ibeji, it was gathered, loaded passengers at Sango Ota, Ogun State, and was heading to Ogbomoso and Ilorin in Oyo and Kwara States respectively.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the driver, who was on top speed, allegedly lost control of the vehicle when he sighted officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on routine check along the road.

The source disclosed that the road safety officials and policemen at the scene of the accident responded immediately with a view to rescuing the victims.

Spokesperson of the FRSC in the state, Mr. Seun Onijala, who confirmed the accident, said the lone accident was caused by wrongful overtaking by the driver.

According to him, the 10 passengers, who died in the accident, included four male adults, four female adults and two female children. Onijala said the dead bodies had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital morgue.