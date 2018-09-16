However, after the success of the shirts, Wizkids baby mama’s all came out with venoms accusing him of not doing his daddy duties. It was quite messy and I am sure this won’t go down well with Star boy and his team. Although I won’t be dwelling much on WizKid’s baby mama drama but I have decided to share this so that I can address the sense of entitlement of many Baby mama’s amongst us. I remembered sometime last year, I wrote an article titled “I want to be a Baby mama too” and the summary of that article was that many women deliberately become pregnant for their rich boyfriends in order to have a share of what he owns. For these women, their babies are their trophies; meal ticket and they guard these with their lives.

A man who gets entangled in any baby mama web is in for many woes because these girls are shameless and without scruples. These girls have no name to protects and they fight dirty. They don’t care and so they can take the drama to your office just like what Wizkid’s baby mamas did last week. Wizkid is the one with the name and fame to protect; they have nothing so they are ready to soil all that he has achieved for himself.

One of the reasons some baby mamas behave in this manner is that they get bitter when their partners move on after their relationship has ended. In many cases, most of them still have hopes of reconciliations and so they become extremely vindictive when an ex moves on. Even when they don’t have feelings for that partner again, knowing that they have been officially replaced can trigger all kinds of emotions. And for those who have been genuinely cheated they feel slighted because the new lady is getting all what the baby mama always wanted but never got it from his baby daddy. I can go on and on this but I am of the opinion that its high time baby mama’s stopped feeling entitled to their baby daddies. They should stop being shameless and behave in a more responsible way. Stop making unreasonable demands on your baby daddies’ time and money. Stop the rude comments and threats, it doesn’t help anyway. It is no one’s fault you slept with a man without protection and if you are capable of bringing a child into the word, then you should be ready to put your hands on deck and be responsible towards your child too. Since you didn’t wait for him to wed you properly that child shouldn’t be used as a meal ticket.