Christian Agadibe

Germany-based Nigerian artiste, Anuforo Cyracus Chinonso also known as Prince Lawman, has collaborated with the Afropop/R&B music duo, Bracket (Obumneme Ali aka Smash and Nwachukwu Ozioko aka Vast) on his new single, Baby Girl, released recently.

Born and bred in Owerri, Imo State, Prince Lawman, who relocated to Germany a few years ago, had a debut single, Away Boiz that enjoyed a massive airplay in the eastern part of Nigeria.

According to Lawman, he is here to stay, as he is ready to take over the industry with good music. “My fans should expect greater tunes and also expect more local and international collaborations,” he says.