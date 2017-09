There is definitely joy in the home of popular comedian, MC Senator whose wife has just delivered a bouncing baby girl.

“MC Senator is in a happy mood right now. His wife just delivered a baby girl and he just can’t get over it. For him, his daughter means the world and he has been dotting over mother and daughter ever since,” an insider told TS Weekend. However, Senator and his wife had decided to stop making babies after they had their second son four years ago. And so it was with surprise that the couple found out that another baby was on the way.