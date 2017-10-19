Babayaro threatens to pull out of management contract with Kaduna United FC

The consultants managing Kaduna United Football Club, a Nigeria National League (NNL) club side, on Thursday, threatened to quit if the prevailing atmosphere of blackmail, sabotage and conspiracy against them subsists.

The group, led by Club President, Emmanuel Babayaro, at a press briefing at the Kaduna Township Stadium said the state government also needed to honour its part of their agreement.

“We regret to announce that under the prevailing circumstance of blackmail, sabotage, conspiracy and hate, the current management shall not continue to render services.

“To buttress our point therefore, we are using this medium to serve a notice of our withdrawal should the government fail to act or should there be a failure by both parties to reach a compromise,” the former national team goalkeeper said.

Babayaro while presenting the club’s 2016/2017 report, said the management team however remained grateful to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, for the opportunity to serve.

He added that they remained ready to contribute to making Kaduna great again.

“The management of Kaduna United FC as a brand will like to reiterate our commitment to adding value to the government of Kaduna State via Kaduna United Football Club.

“Our promise remains the building of a champion brand and the creation of wealth through growth and development of our youths with a special attention to the grassroots,” Babayaro said.

He then appealed to Gov. El-Rufai to compel the state’s Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Culture to honour the agreement the management group signed with the club.

“This will help in making the club self-reliant, if implemented,’’ the former Plateau United player said.(NAN)