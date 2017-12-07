The Sun News
Babatunde Ruwase now LCCI President

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has elected a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, as its new President.

The Director-General of the Chamber, Mr Muda Yusuf, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said Ruwase was elected during the 129th Annual General Meeting of the chamber following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent, Mrs Nike Akande.

“Mr. Ruwase, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, is an astute boardroom guru, who served the Chamber in various capacity.

“He was Deputy President, Vice President, Chairman, LCCI Trade Promotion Board and Chairman, Financial and General Purposes Committee, among others.

“Indeed, we are very pleased as Mr. Ruwase assumes the role of President of the LCCI.

“As a Council Member and a key officer of the Chamber, he has brought his extensive knowledge and experience to bear and provided quality perspectives to deliberations at the Chamber,” he said.

Yusuf said that Ruwase’s election would enhance the Chamber’s role as a leading advocate of best business policy and practice with the objective of promoting and protecting the interest of its members and the business community.

Ruwase was born on August 2, 1953 in Lagos Island to the Family of Pastor and Mr.s Rufus Ruwase.

He is the Principal Partner of PB Ruwase and Co (Chartered Accountants) and Chairman of Ruleos Ventures Limited.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Prior to the new position, Ruwase had served as President, Logistics Society of Nigeria and President, International Air Couriers Association of Nigeria. (NAN)

