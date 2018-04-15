Babangida drums support for SDP, Falae, urges Nigerians to get behind party— 15th April 2018
John Adams, Minna
In what could be described as a formal endorsement, Nigeria’s former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has urged women and youths in the country to rally behind the Chief Olu Falae led Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 General Elections.
General Babangida made the call in Minna on Saturday when the national leadership of the party, led by its national chairman, Chief Olu Falae, visited the ex-head of state at his hilltop mansion.
“If I hadn’t being too old, I would have loved to join the youth vanguard of your party,” said IBB, continuing that “I have faith in the political party for what it is and what it stands for.
“When I heard in the news that a party has come on board, the first thing that occurred to me was that the name sounds familiar. So I made a decision that I will wait and see how it plays out. I was looking at how the SDP will populate itself. And then the next pleasing thing that I heard was that it has people like Olu Falae, Professor Jerry Gana, Professor Adeniran.
“After that I said this party is real, because most of the names are names that I have known and I have worked with for the sake of this country. So I said the party is smart to convince all these gentlemen to come and join it.
“That was why I did not hesitate to give direction to those who to came me to seek advice on which direction to go.”
Babangida pointed out that the vision he had for the country was the same vision that shared by those driving the party, adding that, “the security and wellbeing of Nigerians is very important and you have identified this in your programme, so Nigerians must rally round you and support you to ensure that this is realizable.”
The former military ruler went on to commend the party, saying: “I know it can be done, I have never said this to any political party before, but I can tell you that the party has people who have contributed a lot to this country, people whose contributions to Nigeria is legendary; and what you have put ahead of you is what this country needs.
“I remember when Jerry Gana was the Chairman of MAMSA, one of the primary things he was doing was to educate the ordinary person. The level of awareness then was not as high as it is now, so you should take advantage of the digital age now and pass a lot of information to the young men and women of this country because they form over 65% of the population; and if you succeed in doing that I think it will be better for this country.”
“So I call on all the younger generation, including Nigerian women, to rally behind SDP because it is populated by men of integrity, men who when they work, they work well, when they speak, they speak well,” Babangida said.
While emphasizing the importance of security to the overall development of the country, IBB congratulated Chief Olu Falae for coming out of his abduction ordeal alive, saying: “I want to say that God has kept you for a purpose. You now know how important security is because you were kidnapped.
The retired General advised Falae to “remain firm in this your project because the country has a lot to benefit from you.
“The people are willing and ready to follow whoever is going to lead them aright, and I am sure your leadership of the party is going to do that.”
Babangida also advised the leadership of the party to, as a matter of necessity, make its manifesto public to Nigerians so that they can be held accountable.
“You must tell Nigerians what you intend to do for them because this is very important. The people must know if we vote SDP what do we expect so that it become politics of issues not politics of insult and name calling,” he said.
Earlier, the national chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae, explained General Babangida that the leadership of the SDP were in his house as part of nationwide consultations, part of which was to brief him on the activities of the party and to equally solicit for his support and counsel.
Falae said he decided to come to Minna with the party leadership as its first port of call as a mark of respect because Babangida brought him into political limelight 32 years ago when he appointed him Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and since then he has remained active in national politics.
“32 years and four months ago, I had the privilege of sitting with President Babangida for the first time in Council Chamber at the Dodan Barracks, Lagos,” Falae recalled.
“That was when he appointed me Secretary to the Federal Government and, to me, that was the day he me recruited into politics
“So, Babangida recruited me into politics 32 years ago and he didn’t know it was going be permanent because I thought at the end of my tenure, I will return to my banking industry at Broad Street in Lagos. But that was not to be. Till today I am still in politics,” he said.
Chief Falae told his host that the SDP was child of necessity, born out of the desire to rescue the country from its present troubles in every sphere of life.
“When I was approached to accept all the progressives who have been frustrated from different political parties to come together to form a formidable team to rescue Nigeria, I readily agreed because this country must be rescued from the present state of corruption and impunity,” Falae stressed.
He described as unacceptable the killings of Nigerians by rogue Fulani Herdsmen across the country, pointing out that any government that failed to provide security for its people is a failed government.
“I am sure you must have heard and read about the killings by the cattle herdsmen and what they did to me. When I was kidnapped, I was machetes all over my body and for four days I was sleeping in the bush. But I thank God I came out because I believed that I am serving a living God,” said Falae, recalling his high-profile abduction.
“The current situation is not good enough for this country. I know when I was growing up as a child, the Fulani herdsmen mingled with our people as they grazed and there was no problem at all, so why now?
“Since this present government came on board, the herdsmen seem to think that they now own Nigeria, and it is a lie. Their arms must be taken away from them, their minds must be disabused and, while doing that, provisions must be made for them to be able to do their business legitimately so that the rest of us can also do our farming business as well, because both agriculture and animal husbandry are good for the country’s economy.
“Nigeria as a country is passing through a terrible time, the present government talks about fighting corruption all the time but corruption today is worse than it was in the immediate past,” said Falae.
“When SDP takes over the government in 2019, by the grace of God, we will reduce corruption to the nearest minimum. If I am preaching against corruption and I am stealing money, people will not follow my example. But if I am totally committed to fighting corruption without bias, people will surely take me seriously. Corruption can be fought if we, the leaders, genuinely embrace transparency not what we are seeing today,” he concluded.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Herdsmen killings: Food crisis looms in Nigeria12th April 2018
-
Farmers/herdsmen clashes: Kwara govt. bans night grazing28th March 2018
-
APC, CNPP protesters stage pro Buhari rally in Ekiti7th July 2016
Latest
Babangida drums support for SDP, Falae, urges Nigerians to get behind party— 15th April 2018
John Adams, Minna In what could be described as a formal endorsement, Nigeria’s former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has urged women and youths in the country to rally behind the Chief Olu Falae led Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 General Elections. General Babangida made the call in Minna on Saturday when the national leadership of the…
-
Chilling: Police in Ondo confirm death of two children inside freezer— 15th April 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two male children of the same mother who died inside a deep freezer while playing in their house located at Eyin-ala street, Leo area, Akure. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the incident happened…
-
I won’t abuse the confidence reposed on me – Buhari— 15th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration “will do our best to justify your trust in us, and that confidence won’t be abused.” This is even as he has said that if the previous administration had used 50 percent of the revenue made when oil prices was as high as…
-
SEC to discuss 10-year masterplan implementation— 15th April 2018
Uche Usim, Abuja The implementation of the 10-year capital market masterplan and other sector initiatives will top the agenda of the first 2018 meeting of Capital Market Committee of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The meeting, according to SEC, holds in Lagos from April 19-20. The ten-year masterplan for the Nigerian capital market which…
-
U.S. Consular chief visits Nigeria to review consular operations— 15th April 2018
NAN U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch would this week travel to Nigeria to review consular operations at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos. The U.S. Department of State said Risch would travel to Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia from April 15 to 21. The Department said: “The Assistant Secretary plans to review…
-
Entertainment
Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.— 15th April 2018
Nollywood movie Ojukokoro and three other flicks – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something – were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York. Ojukokoro (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line-up at the inaugural ‘Nollywood 3.0 Images and Stories From the African Diaspora Film Series’ in New York City….
South-West Report
Oranmiyan staff— 12th April 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The history of Yoruba is certainly not complete without reference to Oranmiyan, a direct descendant of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the race. Oduduwa was believed to have descended from heaven and landed on Ile-Ife, Osun State, and from where he founded other Yoruba towns. Oranmiyan was a warrior who fought many wars…
-
Abuja Metro
Living with prostitutes— 11th April 2018
Nkechi Onyele & Marcus Nkire A red light area is not only a place where prostitution is carried out or men go to buy sex; it is also a place where generations live and where children are born and raised. Children of women in prostitution who live in red…
Oriental News
Residents send distress call to governor over collapsing bridge in Aba— 11th April 2018
…Want contractor back on site Okey Sampson, Aba Residents of part of Ogbor Hill, Aba, the commercial capital of Abia State comprising Federal Housing Estate, Pepple, Aguwa, Akpu, Ovom roads and other adjourning areas breathed a sigh of relief when in 2001, the administration of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu constructed access link from Ogbor Hill…
-
Features
Winnie Mandela: Footprints of an amazon— 15th April 2018
Ifeanyi Omeni In Greek Mythology, the Amazons were described as a tribe of warlike women, feared by their neighbours and holding their own in a male dominated world. They sure went down in history as a revered race.And in recent times, the word Amazon describes a tough woman whose uncommon zeal and desire to succeed…
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
Abia varsity’s best graduating optometry doctor: How health challenge inspired me to study medicine— 13th April 2018
Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Thirty-Two graduates of the Department of Optometry, Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State, were recently inducted. It was the institution’s 23rd induction, held inside the university’s auditorium. The number one inductee at the event, Dr. Okore Nnamdi Elem, was, as a child, always weaving in and out of hospital in a desperate…
Education Review
How we resist admission pressure –OAU VC— 10th April 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede who was inaugurated as the 11th substantive Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State in June last year, bares his mind on efforts being put in place by his administration to improve on the school’s infrastructure, maintain the rich academic standard that the university is…
-
TSWeekend
Day desperate female fan offered me free sex -Yomi Fabiyi, actor— 13th April 2018
Fatimah Muhammad-Omolaja Fast rising actor, Yomi Fabiyi lost his beloved mother recently. But much as he still feels the pain of her demise, he takes solace in the advice she gave him while alive. In an online chat with the thespian, he talked about how his late mother’s advice has continued to sustain him in…
Opinion
Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again— 14th April 2018
Femi Adesina The greatest talking point in our country this week has been the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would seek a second term in office next year. And naturally so. Desire by any President, whether positive or negative, should elicit great interest in the citizenry. The President that should be pitied is…
Columnists
-
Randy lecturers have no business in academic environment— 15th April 2018
Often times, I wish I was never on WhatsApp because it can be annoying. My phone beeps endlessly with messages that don’t make sense at all. For me, having to juggle between reading tons of inspirational quotes that have no bearing with my life, to dealing with moral stuffs threatening me to forward to others…
-
“When I take you, I want you fully aware!”— 15th April 2018
It is another windy and rainy day, everyone has closed and I even had to force Debbie to leave, assuring her that I will lock up properly when I am done. She left reluctantly probably convinced I will not be able to cope without her, I should feel insulted. I was so engrossed in what…
-
More money, more problems?— 15th April 2018
Money is good. It enables you live well and work well. The argument of the poor that money is bad is just an anticipatory defence mechanism. But money is good when it is a blessing that adds no sorrow; when it is the product of hard work and sincere efforts. Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer…
-
Mrs Obiano: Solidarity with the human family— 15th April 2018
Only leaders regarded by their followers as caring are good enough. Leaders, whether in the private or public sector, must care about the larger society, and not just immediate profit and private acquisitions. Aristotle’s the common good is now a creed among social scientists. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has in the last few years become…
-
Not too young to run— 15th April 2018
Suddenly a new political fever is gripping the nation. If I ask you to guess, you are likely to point to the two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also tell me how useless they have become to our quest for a new Nigeria. I am…
-
‘Reforms, governance and development: Administrative experiments in reform and reform thinking’— 15th April 2018
It is an honour to write this review to Dr. Tunji Olaopa’s, Reforms, Governance and Development: Administrative Experiments in Reform and Reform Thinking. After a distinguished 27-year career in the Nigerian Civil Service, and his increasing prominence as a public intellectual, Dr. Olaopa occupies the influential position of Executive Vice-Chairman of The Ibadan School of…
-
2019 election and under-age voting— 15th April 2018
You must give Nigeria’s political actors some credit for their amazing skills. They, alone, have the ability to be black at dawn and white at dusk. They have the capacity to pull the wool over everybody’s eyes. They make the electorate look away from the real issues. Like your local politician providing a TV viewing…
-
2019: Why I am running— 14th April 2018
In 2019, I am running. You won’t say I didn’t tell you. I have just done that. So? God is my witness that I have informed you. You won’t deny anymore that you didn’t hear, that I did not inform you. Behold, I have. So, don’t continue to deny not knowing anything about my decision…
-
On Peace Corps Bill, I stand with Buhari— 14th April 2018
Recently, there has been a lot of hue and cry about the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill. The bill, which intends to establish another security agency, to be known as the Nigerian Peace Corps was passed by the National Assembly and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent last December. However, the President in…
-
If your husband wants to take another wife, let him— 14th April 2018
It is no longer news how far some women have gone and are willing to go to stop their husbands from taking another wife. Many women have endangered their lives fighting such battles and some lost their lives in the process, while others ended in prison for murdering their husbands or the other woman. And…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply