The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has caught another big fish in Enugu State, with the defection of a former senator and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in 2015, Senator Ayogu Eze from the PDP to the party.

Daily Sun gathered that Eze, a two-time senator, had engaged in intensive consultation with political associates, stakeholders in Enugu and APC before joining the ruling party.

It was gathered that he has registered as a member of the APC in his ward, and that a grand reception is being planned to formally receive him in the APC.

Eze’s membership of the APC caused wild celebration in party, as members see him as a strong force in Enugu, especially as they believe that his entry will give a push to the campaign to dislodge the PDP in Enugu State.